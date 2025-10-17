Menu
CAF Awards 2025: Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Esther Okoronkwo Lead Nigeria’s Strong Presence in Women’s Categories

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

CAF Awards 2025: Nigeria’s Women Stars Dominate Nominees List

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the complete list of nominees for the 2025 CAF Awards, scheduled to take place later this year.

The CAF Awards celebrate outstanding performances and achievements across African football, recognising excellence among players, coaches, clubs, and national teams in both the men’s and women’s categories.

This year’s shortlist features a vibrant mix of established stars and rising talents who have made remarkable contributions to African football over the past season.

Nigeria is strongly represented, with Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Esther Okoronkwo leading the women’s categories. Nigerian clubs, national teams, and coaches also appear across several nominations — reaffirming the country’s continued dominance and influence in African football.

Women’s Player of the Year

  • Portia Boakye

  • Tabitha Chawinga

  • Temwa Chawinga

  • Ghizlane Chebbak

  • Mama Diop

  • Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria)

  • Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria)

  • Sanaa Mssoudy

  • Barba Banda

  • Racheal Kundananji

Women’s Club of the Year

  • Gaborone United

  • ASEC Mimosas

  • TP Mazembe

  • USFAS Bamako

  • ASFAR

  • DE Agosto

  • Mamelodi Sundowns

  • Bayelsa Queens FC (Nigeria)

  • Aigles De La Medina

  • JKT Queen

Women’s National Team of the Year

  • Cameroon U17

  • Ghana

  • Ivory Coast U17

  • Mali

  • Morocco

  • Nigeria U17

  • Nigeria Senior Women’s Team

  • South Africa

  • Tanzania

  • Zambia U17

Women’s Young Player of the Year

  • Habiba Essam

  • Habiba Sabry

  • Stella Nyamekye

  • Doha El Madani

  • Winfrida Gerald

  • Ester Maseke Marwa

  • Adji Ndiaye

  • Shakirat Moshood (Nigeria)

  • Mercy Chipasula

  • Ruth Mukoma

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year

Chloe N’Gazi

  • Sedilame Boseja

  • Fideline Ngoy

  • Habiba Emad

  • Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)

  • Khadija Er-Rmichi

  • Fatoumata Karentao

  • Cynthia Konlan

  • Adji Ndiaye

  • Andile Dlamini

Coach of the Year (Women)

  • Adelaide Koudougnon

  • Siaka Gigi Traore

  • Lamia Boumehdi

  • Genoveva Anonman

  • Justine Madugu (Nigeria)

  • Bankole Olowookere (Nigeria)

  • Jorge Vilda

  • Kim Bjorkegren

  • Desiree Ellis

  • Carol Kanyemba

Nigeria’s Continued Impact

With representation across nearly every women’s category, Nigeria remains a central force in African football. The presence of Super Falcons’ stars, national team coaches, and Bayelsa Queens underscores the nation’s enduring reputation as a powerhouse of talent on the continent.

The winners will be unveiled at the CAF Awards ceremony later in 2025, celebrating another year of African football excellence.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Fed Govt Sues Senator Nwebonyi Over Remarks Against Senator Natasha
Enugu Labour Party Collapses as Chairman Afam Ogbene, Entire Ward Executives Defect to APC, Align with Governor Peter Mbah
