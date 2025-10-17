CAF Awards 2025: Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Esther Okoronkwo Lead Nigeria’s Strong Presence in Women’s Categories

CAF Awards 2025: Nigeria’s Women Stars Dominate Nominees List
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the complete list of nominees for the 2025 CAF Awards, scheduled to take place later this year.
The CAF Awards celebrate outstanding performances and achievements across African football, recognising excellence among players, coaches, clubs, and national teams in both the men’s and women’s categories.
This year’s shortlist features a vibrant mix of established stars and rising talents who have made remarkable contributions to African football over the past season.
Nigeria is strongly represented, with Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Esther Okoronkwo leading the women’s categories. Nigerian clubs, national teams, and coaches also appear across several nominations — reaffirming the country’s continued dominance and influence in African football.
Women’s Player of the Year
-
Portia Boakye
-
Tabitha Chawinga
-
Temwa Chawinga
-
Ghizlane Chebbak
-
Mama Diop
-
Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria)
-
Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria)
-
Sanaa Mssoudy
-
Barba Banda
-
Racheal Kundananji
Women’s Club of the Year
-
Gaborone United
-
ASEC Mimosas
-
TP Mazembe
-
USFAS Bamako
-
ASFAR
-
DE Agosto
-
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Bayelsa Queens FC (Nigeria)
-
Aigles De La Medina
-
JKT Queen
Women’s National Team of the Year
-
Cameroon U17
-
Ghana
-
Ivory Coast U17
-
Mali
-
Morocco
-
Nigeria U17
-
Nigeria Senior Women’s Team
-
South Africa
-
Tanzania
-
Zambia U17
Women’s Young Player of the Year
-
Habiba Essam
-
Habiba Sabry
-
Stella Nyamekye
-
Doha El Madani
-
Winfrida Gerald
-
Ester Maseke Marwa
-
Adji Ndiaye
-
Shakirat Moshood (Nigeria)
-
Mercy Chipasula
-
Ruth Mukoma
Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year
Chloe N’Gazi
-
Sedilame Boseja
-
Fideline Ngoy
-
Habiba Emad
-
Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)
-
Khadija Er-Rmichi
-
Fatoumata Karentao
-
Cynthia Konlan
-
Adji Ndiaye
-
Andile Dlamini
Coach of the Year (Women)
-
Adelaide Koudougnon
-
Siaka Gigi Traore
-
Lamia Boumehdi
-
Genoveva Anonman
-
Justine Madugu (Nigeria)
-
Bankole Olowookere (Nigeria)
-
Jorge Vilda
-
Kim Bjorkegren
-
Desiree Ellis
-
Carol Kanyemba
Nigeria’s Continued Impact
With representation across nearly every women’s category, Nigeria remains a central force in African football. The presence of Super Falcons’ stars, national team coaches, and Bayelsa Queens underscores the nation’s enduring reputation as a powerhouse of talent on the continent.
The winners will be unveiled at the CAF Awards ceremony later in 2025, celebrating another year of African football excellence.
📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.
© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.
Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.