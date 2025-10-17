CAF Awards 2025: Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Esther Okoronkwo Lead Nigeria’s Strong Presence in Women’s Categories

CAF Awards 2025: Nigeria’s Women Stars Dominate Nominees List

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the complete list of nominees for the 2025 CAF Awards, scheduled to take place later this year.

The CAF Awards celebrate outstanding performances and achievements across African football, recognising excellence among players, coaches, clubs, and national teams in both the men’s and women’s categories.

This year’s shortlist features a vibrant mix of established stars and rising talents who have made remarkable contributions to African football over the past season.

Nigeria is strongly represented, with Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Esther Okoronkwo leading the women’s categories. Nigerian clubs, national teams, and coaches also appear across several nominations — reaffirming the country’s continued dominance and influence in African football.

Women’s Player of the Year

Portia Boakye

Tabitha Chawinga

Temwa Chawinga

Ghizlane Chebbak

Mama Diop

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria)

Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria)

Sanaa Mssoudy

Barba Banda

Racheal Kundananji

Women’s Club of the Year

Gaborone United

ASEC Mimosas

TP Mazembe

USFAS Bamako

ASFAR

DE Agosto

Mamelodi Sundowns

Bayelsa Queens FC (Nigeria)

Aigles De La Medina

JKT Queen

Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon U17

Ghana

Ivory Coast U17

Mali

Morocco

Nigeria U17

Nigeria Senior Women’s Team

South Africa

Tanzania

Zambia U17

Women’s Young Player of the Year

Habiba Essam

Habiba Sabry

Stella Nyamekye

Doha El Madani

Winfrida Gerald

Ester Maseke Marwa

Adji Ndiaye

Shakirat Moshood (Nigeria)

Mercy Chipasula

Ruth Mukoma

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year

Chloe N’Gazi

Sedilame Boseja

Fideline Ngoy

Habiba Emad

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)

Khadija Er-Rmichi

Fatoumata Karentao

Cynthia Konlan

Adji Ndiaye

Andile Dlamini

Coach of the Year (Women)

Adelaide Koudougnon

Siaka Gigi Traore

Lamia Boumehdi

Genoveva Anonman

Justine Madugu (Nigeria)

Bankole Olowookere (Nigeria)

Jorge Vilda

Kim Bjorkegren

Desiree Ellis

Carol Kanyemba

Nigeria’s Continued Impact

With representation across nearly every women’s category, Nigeria remains a central force in African football. The presence of Super Falcons’ stars, national team coaches, and Bayelsa Queens underscores the nation’s enduring reputation as a powerhouse of talent on the continent.

The winners will be unveiled at the CAF Awards ceremony later in 2025, celebrating another year of African football excellence.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.