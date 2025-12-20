CAF announces Africa Cup of Nations to move to four-year cycle from 2028

Abuja, Dec. 20, 2025 – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will be held every four years starting from 2028, marking a significant shift from the tournament’s long-standing biennial schedule.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe made the announcement on Friday, confirming that the move comes after the conclusion of the 2027 Afcon in East Africa and the subsequent 2028 edition.

“The Africa Cup of Nations will switch to a four-year cycle from 2028. We have the most exciting new structure for African football,” Motsepe said. “I do what is in the interests of Africa. The global calendar has to be significantly more synchronised and harmonised.”

Since its inception in 1968, Afcon has traditionally been staged every two years, with a one-year gap between the 2012 and 2013 editions to align the tournament with other global football schedules. CAF’s decision to move to a four-year cycle aligns the tournament more closely with other major international competitions, such as the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship.

In addition to the change in Afcon scheduling, Motsepe announced the creation of a new African Nations League, which will be played annually starting from 2029. The league aims to provide regular competitive matches for national teams, increasing player exposure and improving the overall standard of African football.

Football stakeholders across the continent have welcomed the announcement, describing it as a step toward modernising African football while creating new commercial and developmental opportunities.

“CAF is taking African football to the next level,” said a Nigerian football analyst. “A four-year Afcon will give national teams more time to prepare, while the annual African Nations League ensures that our players are consistently exposed to competitive football.”

Motsepe also emphasised that the changes are designed to synchronise African football with the global calendar, facilitating player availability for both club and country commitments.

The 2027 Afcon, scheduled to be hosted in East Africa, will therefore be the last to follow the biennial format. Fans can also expect to see the first African Nations League matches from 2029 onwards, offering a new platform for emerging talent.

