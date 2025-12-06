CAC threatens to blacklist fintechs aiding unregistered PoS operators

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has issued a fresh warning to fintech companies enabling unregistered Point of Sale (PoS) operations across Nigeria, threatening to blacklist those found encouraging illegal activities. The Commission raised the alarm in a statement released on Saturday, noting a surge in PoS operators running without proper registration in violation of CAMA 2020 and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) agent banking regulations.

The regulatory crackdown comes nearly a year after CAC set a September 5, 2024, deadline for PoS operators to formalize their registration—a deadline that has long expired. According to the Commission, the growing number of unregistered operators is exposing the financial system and citizens’ investments to significant risks. CAC said the non-compliance trend has been sustained largely by some fintech platforms, which it describes as “enablers of reckless practice.”

The Commission announced that starting January 1, 2026, no PoS operator will be permitted to function without a valid CAC registration. It also confirmed that security agencies will be mobilized nationwide to enforce compliance, with unregistered PoS terminals set to be seized or shut down. Fintech companies that support non-compliant agents will be placed on a regulatory watchlist and reported to the CBN for further action.

CAC encouraged operators to immediately regularize their business documentation, stressing that compliance is mandatory.

This latest move adds to earlier directives issued in May last year when PoS agents under fintechs such as OPay, Palmpay, and Moniepoint were instructed to register by July 7, 2024. The deadline was later extended to September 5, 2024, with a warning that violators risk prosecution and business closure. However, the directive sparked controversy, with the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) arguing that the requirement contradicts provisions in the 2004 Companies and Allied Matters Act, which they claim exempts individuals not operating as companies. The case is currently before a court, with hearing set for September.

The Commission insists that the mandate is supported by Section 863(1) of CAMA 2020 and the 2013 CBN guidelines on agent banking. CAC’s Registrar-General, Hussaini Magaji, maintains that the registration drive is aimed at safeguarding fintech businesses, protecting customers, and strengthening the economy.

The directive also aligns with national efforts to curb rising fraud linked to PoS terminals. A report by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows that PoS channels accounted for 26.37% of fraud incidents in 2023, underscoring growing concerns within the financial ecosystem.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.