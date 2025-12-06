CAC Signals Nationwide Crackdown on Unregistered PoS Operators Ahead of 2026 Deadline

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has issued a stern warning to point-of-sale (PoS) operators across Nigeria, announcing a nationwide enforcement campaign targeting those still operating without proper registration.

Naija247News gathered that in a statement released Saturday, the Commission noted a worrying increase in the number of PoS operators running unregistered businesses, a development it described as a breach of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA), as well as non-compliance with the banking-sector regulations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The statement added that certain fintech firms have exacerbated the problem by onboarding agents linked to unregistered PoS operations, a practice deemed “reckless and dangerous” to the integrity of Nigeria’s financial system.

According to the Commission, effective 1 January 2026, no PoS operator will be permitted to carry out business unless fully registered with CAC. Naija247News understands that security agencies have been mobilised to enforce compliance, and warnings have been issued that unregistered terminals will be seized or shut down, while fintech firms abetting unregistered operations risk being blacklisted or reported to CBN.

The new clampdown follows earlier regulatory efforts. In July 2024, CAC had given all PoS agents, merchants, and related fintech operators a 60-day window to register their businesses, a deadline which expired on 5 September 2024. However, compliance remained poor: by early 2025, only about 100,000 out of an estimated 1.9 million PoS terminals had been properly registered under the CAC’s formalisation drive.

Naija247News reports that this shortfall has triggered renewed concerns that unregistered operators pose elevated risks of fraud, money laundering, cybercrime, and other illicit activities, especially in rural areas and among vulnerable communities that rely heavily on PoS services for banking access. The Commission argues that formal registration is the first line of defence against financial crimes and also a prerequisite for legitimate business operations and access to government interventions.

While some PoS agents and industry stakeholders have contested the enforcement move, arguing that mandatory registration may raise operational costs and possibly dampen financial inclusion, CAC maintains its position: the move is aimed not at curbing access, but at strengthening regulatory oversight and safeguarding consumer trust in Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem.

As enforcement deadlines approach, the coming weeks are expected to determine whether compliance improves, or whether widespread shutdowns of unregistered PoS outlets will reshape the landscape of agent-banking across the country.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.