C’ River APC expels ex-Chairman, upholds suspension of special leader

Calabar, Dec. 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has expelled the impeached former state chairman, Mr. Alphonsus Eba, the party announced on Monday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the state APC Caretaker Committee at the party’s secretariat in Calabar, which also upheld the suspension of State Special Leader, Dr. Juliet Diwa.

“The provision mandates automatic expulsion of any member who institutes legal action against the party without exhausting internal dispute resolution mechanisms,” said Committee Chairman Mr. Ekum Ojogu, citing Article 21.5(v) of the APC Constitution (as amended in 2022).

Mr. Eba was earlier impeached by party members, who accused him of misconduct and withholding salaries from party stakeholders. The committee confirmed that his legal action against the party triggered automatic expulsion under the constitution.

Meanwhile, Dr. Diwa faced allegations of gross misconduct at ward level, including an alleged assault on Ward Chairman Mr. James Abang. After reviewing a submission from Boki Local Government Area, the committee upheld her suspension pending the outcome of the party’s disciplinary proceedings.

The Caretaker Committee emphasized its commitment to party discipline, internal democracy, and strict compliance with the APC Constitution, asserting that such measures are necessary to safeguard party integrity and cohesion.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.