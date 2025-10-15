“By 2026, APC Will Control 30 States” — Minister Mohammed Idris

By Naija247news Political Desk

Maiduguri, October 15, 2025 — The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will control 30 states by 2026, citing growing interest from opposition governors in joining the ruling party.

Idris made the remarks on Wednesday while serving as Special Guest of Honour at the 2025 Quarterly Strategy Meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) for Commissioners of Information from APC-governed states, held at the Government House Multipurpose Hall, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The two-day event, themed “FGN–PGF Synergy 2025: One Message, One Future”, focused on enhancing collaboration between the federal and state governments to create a unified communication framework.

“Presently, our great party, the APC, controls 24 states. With the number of opposition governors showing interest in joining us, I can assure you that by 2026, we will have 30 APC-controlled states as we approach the 2027 general elections to re-elect President Tinubu for a second term,” Idris said.

He credited the wave of defections to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said has promoted inclusive governance, driven economic reforms, and stabilized the naira.

Idris also commended President Tinubu, the military, security agencies, and Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum for their efforts in combating insurgency and restoring stability in the North East.

“Borno State is clearly Nigeria’s most resilient state against the backdrop of severe challenges over the last decade. The people of Borno deserve praise for their steadfastness and ability to overcome adversity,” Idris stated.

The Director-General of the PGF, Mr. Folorunso S. Aluko, highlighted the PGF Value Reorientation Campaign, designed to inspire active citizen participation in nation-building.

“Our Commissioners for Information have continued to harmonize narratives, refine public engagement, and project the credibility of APC-led states as the performing arm of the party,” Aluko said.

Governor Zulum, represented by Deputy Dr. Umar Kadafur, said hosting the event in Borno was symbolic of the state’s recovery journey, noting initiatives such as the 25-Year Development Plan and 10-Year Strategic Transformation Initiative as blueprints for lasting security, inclusive growth, and sustainable prosperity.

The event also featured inspections of major federal and state projects, including the Solar Power Plant at the University of Maiduguri, Muhammadu Buhari International Airport upgrade, Maiduguri Mega Power Plant, Tinubu Mega School, and newly constructed flyovers at Customs, West End, and Borno Express areas.

