Bwala Alleges Obi Sought His Help After APC Primary

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has claimed that Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, requested former President Olusegun Obasanjo to reach out to him after the APC presidential primary election to work with Obi’s campaign.

Bwala made the claim during an interview on The Clarity Zone podcast, responding to remarks allegedly attributed to Obi, in which the ex-governor reportedly described him as a “character.” Bwala said he was not offended, insisting that the term aptly describes Obi himself.

Accusing Obi of political “theatrics,” Bwala alleged that the former governor sold a “fantasy” to his supporters, which collapsed after the election. He claimed Obi’s followers then resorted to attacking critics across social media.

Bwala also criticised Obi’s record as governor, citing doctors’ strikes due to poor funding, prioritization of state savings over infrastructure, and alleged lack of transparency regarding a bank where Obi reportedly held a chairman position.

On the outreach claim, Bwala said Obasanjo contacted him while he was abroad in London, allegedly on Obi’s behalf, and named an ambassador who facilitated the communication.

Bwala concluded that his criticisms are based on verifiable facts and not personal attacks, and said he was unbothered by Obi’s alleged description of him.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.