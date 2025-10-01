‘Buy Nigerian, Build Nigerian’: Tinubu’s Call to Action on Independence Day

1st , October 2025/Naija 247news

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th anniversary, President Bola Tinubu has urged citizens to prioritize locally made goods and services, emphasizing the importance of patronizing “Made-in-Nigeria” products to boost the country’s economy.

Economic Growth through Local Patronage

In his Independence Day broadcast, Tinubu highlighted the significance of supporting domestic industries and promoting national economic self-reliance. He encouraged Nigerians to shift from being heavy consumers to becoming producers, investing in local businesses, and fostering economic growth. This approach, he believes, will create jobs, reduce dependence on imports, and stimulate national development.

Investing in the Future

Tinubu’s administration has implemented policies to support local industries, including the “Renewed Hope Nigeria First Policy,” which bans the importation of goods that can be produced locally. By working together, Nigerians can build a stronger, more self-reliant economy, the President emphasized. This vision for a prosperous and stable Nigeria is one that citizens can rally behind, and it is expected that the administration will continue to work towards achieving this goal.

Collective Responsibility

The President’s call to action also emphasizes the importance of collective responsibility in nation-building. By paying taxes, supporting local industries, and investing in the economy, Nigerians can contribute to the country’s growth and development. This collective effort will help to create a more prosperous and stable nation, where citizens can thrive and reach their full potential.

As Nigeria marks its 65th year of independence, President Tinubu’s call to action serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting local industries and promoting economic growth. By prioritizing “Made-in-Nigeria” products and investing in domestic businesses, citizens can contribute to the country’s development and prosperity. With a focus on economic self-reliance and national growth, Nigeria is poised to become a major player in the global economy.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.