8,November 2025

Investor confidence in Nigeria’s stock market suffered a sharp blow this week following a warning from former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding potential military action in Nigeria. The geopolitical scare triggered panic selling on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), resulting in losses estimated at ₦2.8 trillion in market value. The unprecedented sell‑off underscores the sensitivity of local equities to external shocks and raises questions about market resilience amid domestic policy uncertainties.

Sell‑Off Triggers: Geopolitical Anxiety Meets Market Volatility

The market reaction followed Trump’s statements warning of possible U.S. military intervention in Nigeria over alleged violence against Christians. Although analysts quickly downplayed the likelihood of actual military engagement, the comments alone sparked mass exit orders from both institutional and retail investors.

On Monday, the NGX experienced a ₦246 billion loss in a single day, with sharp declines across major sectors, including banking, consumer goods, and industrial stocks. Over four trading sessions, cumulative losses surged to ₦2.5 trillion, according to reports from market observers.

According to analysts, this wave of selling was further amplified by domestic uncertainties, including the proposed 25% capital gains tax on substantial profits, which prompted investors to take profits and reduce exposure. The combination of geopolitical fears and looming tax changes created a perfect storm that rattled even long-term market participants.

Sectoral Impact: Banks and Consumer Goods Bear the Brunt

The sell‑off did not affect all sectors equally. Banking stocks such as Zenith Bank, GTCO, and Access Bank were heavily impacted as foreign and domestic institutions trimmed their positions. Consumer goods companies, which rely heavily on discretionary spending, also saw their stock prices tumble amid fears of economic slowdown.

Market commentators noted that the sell‑off reflected not only external shocks but also internal investor psychology. “The triggers may be external, but the response is largely internal – profit-taking and tax concerns amplified the panic,” one senior fund manager said.

Industrial and energy stocks showed relative resilience, with investors selectively buying into high-quality, fundamentally strong companies. Nevertheless, overall market sentiment remained risk-averse, and liquidity concerns were evident as volumes spiked during the sell-off.

Investor Sentiment: Fear Overrides Fundamentals

The NGX All-Share Index, which had delivered robust returns earlier in 2025, fell sharply under pressure, illustrating how investor sentiment can override market fundamentals in times of perceived crisis. Despite Nigeria’s underlying economic potential, foreign portfolio investors reacted swiftly to mitigate risk exposure.

The combination of geopolitical rhetoric and domestic policy uncertainty has created a testing environment for market regulators, brokerage firms, and investors. The events of the week have highlighted the vulnerability of local capital markets to sudden sentiment shifts and the importance of building investor confidence through policy clarity and effective communication.

Market Outlook: Stabilisation and Opportunities Ahead

While the sell-off has been severe, analysts are cautiously optimistic about a market recovery. Key considerations for the coming weeks include:

Policy clarity: Rapid confirmation or denial of military threats and finalisation of tax policies could restore investor confidence.

Liquidity support: Financial institutions may step in to stabilise trading, especially for high-quality blue-chip stocks.

Long-term fundamentals: Nigeria’s growth trajectory, corporate earnings, and sectoral reforms provide a basis for potential rebound once panic subsides.

Selective buying has already been observed in strong-performing equities, suggesting that disciplined investors see opportunity amidst volatility. However, broad risk appetite remains muted until external geopolitical rhetoric and domestic policy uncertainties are resolved.

The recent warning from Donald Trump has exposed the fragility of investor sentiment in Nigeria’s capital markets, leading to an estimated ₦2.8 trillion loss in market value. The sell-off highlights how quickly external shocks, when combined with domestic uncertainties, can create systemic market stress.

For market participants, the key lesson is clear: the Nigerian stock market is highly sensitive to both global headlines and local policy signals. Moving forward, stabilisation will require clarity from government authorities, disciplined investment strategies, and a focus on long-term fundamentals. While the losses are substantial, selective opportunities remain for those able to navigate this period of heightened volatility.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.