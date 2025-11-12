12, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Nigerian Senate has proposed to raise the capital base of the Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank to ₦1 trillion in a bid to strengthen the institution’s capacity to support exporters, diversify the economy, and boost non-oil revenue generation. The move followed the second reading of a bill seeking to amend the NEXIM Bank Act, 1991, sponsored by Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), during Tuesday’s plenary session in Abuja.

Leading the debate on the floor of the Senate, Senator Sani Musa explained that the amendment seeks to reposition NEXIM Bank as a key driver of Nigeria’s industrialization and export diversification agenda. He said the existing capital base of ₦50 billion is no longer sufficient to meet the increasing demands of exporters, manufacturers, and small-scale enterprises striving to compete in global markets.

According to him, expanding NEXIM’s financial strength to ₦1 trillion will empower the institution to provide sustainable export credit guarantees, insurance cover, and direct financing for export-oriented businesses, thereby improving Nigeria’s competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

> “Nigeria’s overdependence on crude oil has continued to expose our economy to global volatility. We must build stronger institutions like NEXIM Bank to drive the export of processed goods, manufactured products, and agricultural commodities,” Musa stated.

He stressed that NEXIM Bank, since its establishment in 1991, has made notable contributions to trade facilitation but has been constrained by inadequate funding and outdated legal frameworks. The amendment, he said, is designed to modernize the bank’s structure to align with global export financing standards.

Supporting the motion, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) described the bill as a timely intervention that could reshape Nigeria’s export policy. He noted that boosting the bank’s capital base would not only help exporters access credit at competitive rates but also promote the export of locally produced goods, reduce unemployment, and attract foreign investments.

> “Our manufacturers and farmers need a reliable financial institution that can guarantee their entry into international markets. Increasing NEXIM’s capital base is a step in the right direction,” Kalu said.

Also lending her voice, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) emphasized the need for inclusive financing that accommodates women, youth, and small-scale entrepreneurs, who are often excluded from export credit opportunities. She called on NEXIM to ensure equitable distribution of resources when the new structure becomes law.

> “Women-led businesses and youth innovators must not be left out. Export financing must serve as a catalyst for inclusive growth,” she added.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, commended the sponsor and described the bill as consistent with President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, which prioritizes industrialization, job creation, and export-led growth. He referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions for further legislative work and public hearing.

Analysts and economic experts have also reacted positively to the development, noting that the increased capital base could make NEXIM Bank a powerful engine for export development. They argue that the reform will allow the bank to fund more large-scale projects, provide trade insurance, and support manufacturers to access international markets with ease.

However, some experts cautioned that raising the capital base alone would not guarantee efficiency unless accompanied by transparent management and accountability. They urged the Senate to ensure that governance reforms are built into the amendment to prevent political interference and ensure prudent use of funds.

> “Capital injection without strong oversight could replicate the failures seen in some government financial institutions,” said an economist from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

If fully implemented, the reform will expand NEXIM Bank’s role beyond traditional export financing to include digital trade facilitation, green economy support, and regional trade integration, in line with emerging global trends.

The Senate’s move to raise the Nigerian Export-Import Bank’s capital base to ₦1 trillion marks a bold step toward strengthening Nigeria’s export financing system and diversifying its revenue sources. By empowering NEXIM to better serve exporters and industrialists, the bill promises to stimulate non-oil exports, create jobs, and improve Nigeria’s trade balance. Yet, its success will depend on the government’s commitment to transparency, efficient implementation, and institutional discipline — vital ingredients for transforming legislative intent into measurable economic progress.

