The House of Representatives has commenced moves to establish a comprehensive legal framework for cryptocurrency and digital finance operations in Nigeria. This is aimed at ensuring proper regulation, transparency, and protection for investors and operators in the rapidly growing digital financial space.

The legislative effort comes amid the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies across the country, despite regulatory uncertainties that have often caused confusion among investors and financial institutions.

The motion before the House

The motion, titled “Need to Regulate Cryptocurrency and Digital Finance in Nigeria,” was sponsored by Hon. Ibrahim Lawal from Kano State during Wednesday’s plenary session.

Presenting the motion, Lawal emphasized the urgent need for the National Assembly to establish clear laws to guide the operations of cryptocurrencies, virtual assets, and other forms of digital finance in the country.

According to him, Nigeria remains one of the leading countries in Africa in terms of cryptocurrency adoption, yet the absence of an enabling legal framework has left the sector largely unregulated.

> “Millions of Nigerians are trading and investing in digital assets without any form of legal protection or government oversight,” Lawal said. “The lack of regulation exposes citizens to fraudulent schemes, cyber theft, and market manipulation.”

He also noted that with the growing influence of fintech platforms and blockchain technology in Nigeria’s economy, it has become imperative for lawmakers to provide a clear direction for the industry.

Rising concerns and opportunities

The House expressed concerns that while cryptocurrency offers opportunities for innovation, job creation, and financial inclusion, it also poses significant risks if left unregulated.

Several lawmakers who supported the motion agreed that the time had come for Nigeria to move beyond ad hoc policies and embrace a structured approach to digital finance.

Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, a member of the House Committee on Banking and Currency, stated that digital currencies are the future of finance, and Nigeria must not be left behind.

> “We cannot continue to operate in a vacuum where millions of young Nigerians are involved in crypto transactions without any national policy or legal backing,” Elumelu said. “Our laws must evolve with global financial trends.”

He added that proper regulation would help the government tap into potential tax revenues and curb the use of cryptocurrencies for illicit transactions such as money laundering and terrorism financing.

CBN, SEC, and stakeholders to be engaged

The House also resolved to engage key stakeholders, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and fintech associations, to provide input for the proposed framework.

The CBN had earlier restricted banks and financial institutions from facilitating cryptocurrency transactions in 2021, citing concerns about financial stability and consumer protection. However, the SEC later issued guidelines recognizing digital assets as securities, signaling a gradual shift toward regulation rather than prohibition.

This legislative move by the House is therefore expected to bridge the gap between policy and law, providing a unified direction for the digital economy.

Towards a digital economy

Nigeria’s digital finance ecosystem has experienced exponential growth in recent years, with a surge in fintech startups and increased adoption of mobile money and blockchain-based services. According to industry data, Nigeria ranks among the top 10 countries globally in peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading volumes.

Experts believe that establishing a legal framework will not only attract foreign investment but also enhance consumer confidence and boost innovation in the financial technology sector.

The lawmakers said the framework would align with the federal government’s National Blockchain Policy and Digital Economy Agenda, aimed at leveraging technology for sustainable economic development.

Next steps

Following deliberations, the House mandated its Committees on Digital Economy, Banking, and Financial Institutions to liaise with relevant regulatory bodies to draft a bill within the next legislative session.

The committees are also expected to organize public hearings to gather input from industry experts, civil society, and the private sector.

Lawmakers stressed that the goal is not to stifle innovation but to create a balanced regulatory environment that encourages growth while safeguarding national interests.

The House’s move to establish a legal framework for cryptocurrency and digital finance marks a significant step toward mainstreaming digital assets in Nigeria’s financial system.

If successfully implemented, the framework could position Nigeria as a regional leader in fintech innovation, while ensuring accountability,investor protection, and economic growth in the digital age.

