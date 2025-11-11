Naija247news

By Taiye Olayemi

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025

Nigeria’s leading integrated agro-industrial enterprise, Ellah Lakes Plc, on Monday launched a landmark ₦235 billion offer for subscription on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) — a bold step to deepen its agricultural value chain and strengthen national food security.

The offer was unveiled during a Facts Behind the Offer presentation at the Exchange in Lagos, signaling renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s agribusiness and capital market potential.

The move also reinforces the NGX’s role as a catalyst for capital formation, underscoring its ongoing efforts to expand access to long-term financing for strategic industries.

Details of the Offer

According to the company’s disclosure, Ellah Lakes is raising ₦235 billion through the issuance of 18.8 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at ₦12.50 per share.

The offer, led by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) as Lead Issuing House, opened on Monday, November 10, and is scheduled to close on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Capital Market Confidence and Growth Signal

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Chief Executive Officer of the NGX, commended Ellah Lakes for utilizing Nigeria’s capital market as a growth engine for expansion and innovation.

“At NGX, we are pleased to see a leading indigenous agribusiness like Ellah Lakes harness the market to scale its operations and create greater value,” Chiemeka said.

“This ₦235 billion equity raise underscores the resilience of Nigeria’s capital market and provides investors with an opportunity to participate in the country’s agro-industrial growth. It also signals renewed confidence in the Exchange as a trusted platform for corporate advancement.”

Ellah Lakes’ Strategic Vision

Mr. Chuka Mordi, Chief Executive Officer of Ellah Lakes Plc, described the offer as a pivotal step in the company’s growth trajectory and a defining moment in its transformation journey.

“This offer for subscription is about unlocking the next chapter of Ellah Lakes’ growth story,” Mordi said.

“At ₦12.50 per share, the raise reflects the intrinsic value of our integrated agricultural platform — built on more than 30,000 hectares of diversified assets and robust processing capacity.”

He added that the company’s expansion strategy aims to transition Ellah Lakes from foundation-building to full-scale market expansion, directly aligning with Nigeria’s food security and industrialization agenda.

Deployment Strategy for the Funds

Mr. Paul Farrer, Deputy Managing Director of Ellah Lakes, outlined the company’s clear deployment framework for the proceeds of the offer.

“Every naira from this raise has a defined strategic purpose,” Farrer stated.

“The funds will enhance the integration of Agro-Allied Resources and Processing Nigeria Ltd. (ARPN) assets, and upgrade our palm oil and cassava processing facilities. Our focus is to achieve greater operational efficiency, deliver long-term value to shareholders, and strengthen Nigeria’s agro-industrial ecosystem.”

Driving Nigeria’s Agricultural Transformation

The launch of Ellah Lakes’ offer reflects NGX’s continued commitment to linking issuers with investors and facilitating sustainable corporate growth through efficient capital access.

For both institutional and retail investors, the ₦235 billion transaction represents a chance to invest in one of Nigeria’s most ambitious agro-industrial expansion projects — a milestone expected to stimulate job creation, rural development, and foreign exchange earnings in the agricultural sector.

