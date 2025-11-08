Menu
Naira Dips at Official Window, Despite CBN Interventions, as Oil Prices Slide and Global Energy Markets Weaken,

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

The naira, came under renewed pressure, this week, losing ground, at the official window, despite sustained interventions, by the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), aimed at stabilizing, the foreign exchange market, The local currency, weakened by 1.03 percent, week-on-week, to N1,436.58 per dollar, in the official segment, even as it appreciated, by 2.83 percent, to N1,450 per dollar, in the parallel market, reflecting a tug-of-war, between FX supply support, and persistent demand pressures,

External Reserves Edge Higher, on Steady Oil and Non-Oil Inflows,

Nigeria’s external reserves, inched higher, by 0.23 percent, week-on-week, to $43.30 billion, from $43.20 billion, buoyed by steady oil receipts, stronger non-oil inflows, and a sustained trade surplus, which continue to reinforce, the CBN’s liquidity backstop, Analysts, note that the marginal reserve buildup, signals renewed balance-of-payment stability, supported by the apex bank’s strategic interventions, and improved export earnings,

Oil Prices Extend Decline, as Supply Glut Outweighs Geopolitical Risks,

Crude oil prices, extended their decline, for a second consecutive week, weighed down, by excess supply concerns, despite emerging disruptions, in Russian exports, following recent U.S. sanctions, Brent crude, traded at $63.69 per barrel, and WTI, at $59.73 per barrel, both sliding, from the week’s opening levels, as record volumes, of crude in transit, and rising floating storage, added to global market caution,

Similarly, Nigeria’s Bonny Light, fell by 1.48 percent, reflecting soft sentiment, across global energy markets, and signaling that supply-side imbalances, continue to cap price recovery, despite escalating tensions, in Eastern Europe, and the Middle East,

Outlook: Naira to Trade Within a Narrow Band, as CBN Sustains Interventions,

Looking ahead, analysts, expect the naira, to trade within a narrow band, in the near term, as the CBN, maintains steady interventions, to defend the currency, and moderate volatility, However, lingering FX demand pressures, and softening oil prices, may sustain mild downward pressure, on the naira,

With external reserves, showing gradual improvement, and liquidity buffers strengthening, the CBN, is likely, to sustain its managed float strategy, while monitoring, global crude price trends, portfolio flows, and monetary policy shifts, across major economies,

Despite ongoing challenges, Nigeria’s FX market outlook, remains cautiously optimistic, underpinned by improving non-oil exports, diaspora remittances, and external inflows, expected to support liquidity, and ease short-term currency volatility,

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

