The Nigerian secondary bond market, closed the week, on a bullish note, driven by strong investor demand, across most maturities, Sentiment, improved significantly, as investors, sought refuge, in fixed-income instruments, amid rising volatility, in equities, and global markets, The sustained demand, spurred modest yield compression, with the average benchmark yield, declining by 12 basis points, week-on-week, to 15.77 percent,

Demand, was particularly strong, in mid-to-long tenor bonds, reflecting investor appetite, for duration exposure, and expectations, of relative yield stability, as well as potential capital gains, in the near term,

Eurobond Yields Rise, as Global Investors Turn Cautious,

In contrast, the sovereign Eurobond market, weakened, under cautious sentiment, toward emerging market debt, The average yield, on Nigerian Eurobonds, rose by 32 basis points, week-on-week, to 7.97 percent, reflecting a repricing of risk, amid a stronger U.S. dollar, and rising geopolitical tensions, between Washington, and Abuja,

Investors, appeared to price in heightened uncertainty, despite Nigeria’s impressive return, to the international debt market,

Nigeria’s $2.35bn Eurobond Issue Draws Record $13bn in Orders,

Nigeria’s comeback, to the global capital market, proved a resounding success, The country, raised $2.35 billion, through a dual-tranche Eurobond issuance, that attracted $13 billion, in orders, representing a 453 percent oversubscription rate, The issue, comprised $1.25 billion, due 2036, at 8.625 percent, and $1.10 billion, due 2046, at 9.125 percent, underscoring robust investor confidence, in Nigeria’s credit narrative, despite a turbulent global backdrop,

President Bola Tinubu, and Finance Minister, Wale Edun, hailed the outcome, as a vote of confidence, in the administration’s reform-driven economic agenda, while DMO Director-General, Patience Oniha, described it, as a strategic milestone, in deepening market access, and diversifying funding sources,

According to the Debt Management Office, proceeds, from the Eurobond issuance, will be used, to finance the 2025 fiscal deficit, and refinance maturing Eurobonds, with listings, planned on the London Stock Exchange, FMDQ, and the Nigerian Exchange, (NGX),

The DMO, emphasized that refinancing, through new issuance, aligns with global best practices, mirroring recent approaches, by Kenya, Cameroon, and Angola, Meanwhile, Nigeria, continues diplomatic engagement, with the United States, to ease tensions, over religious freedom, and security concerns, Analysts, believe, this dialogue, will help sustain foreign investor confidence, in the months ahead,

Domestic Bonds Remain Attractive, as Pension Funds Lead Demand,

Looking ahead, the domestic bond market, is expected, to sustain its bullish tone, in the near term, supported by steady demand, from pension funds, asset managers, and institutional investors, seeking stable, and predictable returns,

Market players, are likely, to position ahead, of the next primary auction, taking advantage, of attractive yields, along the mid-curve, amid expectations, of moderated inflation, and continued liquidity support, from the Central Bank of Nigeria,

Eurobond Sentiment to Stay Tepid, Amid Global Tightening,

However, sentiment, in the Eurobond segment, may remain subdued, as global investors, tread cautiously, in response to tighter global monetary conditions, a stronger U.S. dollar, and persistent geopolitical risks, Consequently, while domestic fixed-income assets, are poised to benefit, from sustained local inflows, performance, in the Eurobond space, will hinge, on evolving external macro narratives, and risk sentiment, across emerging markets,

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.