Naija247news

Commodities

System Liquidity Stays Buoyant, Investors Favor Longer-Dated Bills, Amid Strong NTB and OMO Demand,

System liquidity, opened the week, on a solid footing, with a net surplus of N3.06 trillion, buoyed by Open Market Operation (OMO) repayments, totaling N1.5 trillion, which lifted liquidity levels, to around N4.6 trillion, midweek, By Friday, the market, closed with N3.91 trillion, in surplus balances, up 58.3 percent, week-on-week, from N2.47 trillion, the previous week, reflecting a much-improved funding environment,

Despite robust liquidity, funding rates, presented a mixed picture, The Overnight NIBOR rate, closed flat at 24.88 percent, as lending activity, in the interbank market, remained subdued, even as banks, increased placements, at the CBN’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window,

Treasury Bills Yield Curve Shows Split Trend,

In the secondary market, the Nigerian Interbank Treasury Bills True Yield (NITTY) curve, showed a split trend — the 1-month, and 3-month maturities, dipped to 16.55 percent, and 16.62 percent, respectively, while the 6-month, and 12-month tenors, inched up, to 17.37 percent, and 18.86 percent, reflecting selective duration positioning, by investors,

Similarly, the average yield, on Treasury bills, declined by 11 basis points, week-on-week, to 17.39 percent, supported by renewed buy interest, and improved sentiment, across short-term instruments, Conversely, OMO bill yields, edged higher by 13 basis points, to 22.03 percent, as the market, adjusted to fresh CBN supply, and shifting liquidity dynamics,

NTB Primary Auction Shows Strong Demand,

At the NTB primary auction, the Debt Management Office (DMO) offered N650 billion, across standard tenors, attracting strong investor interest, with N1.2 trillion, in total subscriptions, Despite the high demand, final allotments, stood at N546.2 billion, Stop rates, for the 91-day, and 182-day papers, held steady at 15.30 percent, and 15.50 percent, while the 364-day tenor, dipped by 10 basis points, to 16.04 percent, signaling investors’ appetite, for longer tenors, amid expectations, of stable short-term rates,

Similarly, the OMO auction, conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria, on November 4, 2025, mirrored investors’ preference, for longer-dated bills, The CBN, offered N300 billion, each, for 56-day, and 84-day maturities, The 84-day paper, drew robust interest, attracting subscriptions worth N1.11 trillion, over three times oversubscribed, compared to a modest N68 billion, for the 56-day bill,

Stop rates, settled at 21.69 percent (56-day), and 21.84 percent (84-day), within tight bid ranges, as the apex bank, allotted N30 billion, and N243.6 billion, respectively, consistent with its liquidity management strategy,

Outlook: Liquidity to Remain Elevated, Supporting Stable Funding and Short-Term Yields,

The week’s market activity, underscores investors’ confidence, in short-term government instruments, supported by healthy liquidity conditions, and expectations, of rate moderation, in the near term, Looking ahead, system liquidity, is projected, to remain elevated, aided by an expected N300 billion OMO maturity, in the coming week, which should help sustain a stable funding environment, and maintain mild downward pressure, on short-term yields,

