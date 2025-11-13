13, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has issued a firm ultimatum to all digital lending platforms in Nigeria, mandating full compliance with the nation’s consumer protection regulations by January 5, 2026. The directive comes amid growing concerns over predatory lending practices, hidden fees, and aggressive debt recovery tactics, as the regulator moves to safeguard consumers in the rapidly expanding digital finance space.

In a statement released from its Abuja headquarters, the FCCPC emphasized that the deadline is non‑negotiable and that failure to meet the requirements would trigger “strict enforcement actions,” including fines, operational suspension, and legal proceedings. The Commission said its directive applies to all digital lenders, fintech platforms, intermediaries, and partners operating across Nigeria.

According to the FCCPC, the regulations — officially titled Digital, Electronic, Online and Non‑Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025 — are anchored in the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018. They are designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in lending practices. The regulations require lenders to clearly disclose interest rates, fees, repayment schedules, and other critical loan terms, while strictly prohibiting unauthorized access to consumers’ contacts or data.

Executive Vice‑Chairman Tunji Bello explained that the deadline serves as a final window for operators to align with the Commission’s consumer‑protection framework. “We support innovation in digital finance, but this cannot come at the expense of consumers’ rights,” Bello said. “Platforms that fail to comply by January 5 will face strict regulatory action. This is a necessary step to protect Nigerians and ensure sustainable growth in the sector.”

The FCCPC also urged consumers to remain vigilant and report any non‑compliant lender through its online portal or toll‑free hotline. The Commission highlighted that citizen complaints will form a central part of monitoring compliance and ensuring that digital lenders operate responsibly.

Over the past few years, Nigeria’s digital lending market has grown exponentially, fueled by demand for fast, convenient credit and the proliferation of fintech apps. While these platforms have improved financial inclusion, they have also been criticized for charging excessive interest rates, imposing hidden fees, and using aggressive or intimidating debt-collection practices. Some operators have been accused of harassing borrowers and leveraging access to personal contacts to recover loans — practices that the new regulations aim to eliminate.

Industry analysts warn that the FCCPC’s enforcement could trigger a shake-up in the sector. Non-compliant platforms may face suspension or be forced to exit the market, while lenders who embrace transparency could gain consumer trust and strengthen their market position. Financial technology consultant Adaobi Okeke said: “This is a wake-up call for the industry. Responsible lenders now have an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to ethical practices, while those relying on opaque models will be held accountable.”

In recent months, the FCCPC has intensified oversight of digital lending operations, conducting audits, reviewing loan agreements, and engaging with consumer advocacy groups. The January 5 deadline marks the culmination of these efforts and signals the regulator’s determination to protect Nigerian consumers from exploitative practices while promoting a sustainable, fair, and accountable digital finance ecosystem.

Some digital lenders have responded proactively, initiating internal audits, updating loan terms, and adjusting repayment structures to meet FCCPC guidelines. Others, however, are yet to publicly confirm compliance, leaving observers to anticipate heightened scrutiny in the remaining weeks before the deadline.

The FCCPC’s directive underscores the urgent need for reform in Nigeria’s digital lending sector. With the January 5, 2026 deadline looming, platforms are now at a critical juncture: adapt and comply, or face regulatory sanctions that could jeopardize operations. For Nigerian consumers, the move offers hope for greater transparency, fairer lending, and protection from predatory practices. As fintech continues to reshape the financial landscape, the coming weeks will reveal whether Nigeria’s digital lenders rise to the challenge or risk being left behind in an era of stricter consumer protection.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.