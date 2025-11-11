11, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening regional trade, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable investment across West Africa. This renewed push was the central focus at the 2025 ECOWAS Trade and Investment Forum and Exhibition (ECOTIFE), held in Lagos, where key stakeholders from government, business, and international organisations gathered to map out strategies for inclusive economic growth and integration within the sub-region.

ECOWAS renews drive for trade and investment

At the Lagos forum, the ECOWAS Commission outlined plans to strengthen trade relations among member states and build a dynamic investment environment that supports innovation and job creation.

Representing the ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Dr. Kalilou Sylla, said the bloc’s vision is to create a more self-sufficient West Africa powered by regional cooperation and technological advancement.

According to Sylla, the 2025 ECOTIFE captures the spirit of “ECOWAS@50” — a renewed drive to connect markets, empower people, and unlock opportunities that transcend national borders. He emphasised that despite five decades of cooperation, intra-African trade remains low, adding that the time has come for West Africa to shift from commodity dependence to value-added production and innovation-led growth.

He noted that ECOWAS is adopting policies to harmonise trade rules, simplify customs procedures, and expand digital trade across member states. “Our goal is to make West Africa a globally competitive trade hub by removing barriers and encouraging innovation-driven enterprises,” Sylla said.

Promoting innovation and digital transformation

One of the central themes of the ECOTIFE 2025 forum was “Facilitating Trade and Digital Transformation.” ECOWAS leaders and experts discussed how innovation and technology can transform the region’s trade landscape. The Commission revealed that the recently launched ECOWAS E-Commerce Strategy (2023–2027) will play a key role in enabling small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly youth and women-led businesses, to access new markets and reduce the cost of cross-border trade.

The ECOWAS leadership also noted that digitalisation is critical to addressing long-standing economic challenges. Through improved connectivity, digital identities, and online trading platforms, the bloc aims to create an inclusive trade ecosystem where local entrepreneurs can compete globally.

Dr. Sylla added that technology-driven innovation is not just about growth but about creating “resilient economies that can withstand external shocks.” He emphasised that supporting start-ups, tech hubs, and research institutions will help member states develop home-grown solutions for the region’s economic and social needs.

Mobilising sustainable investment for growth

Beyond trade and technology, ECOWAS is prioritising sustainable investment as a key component of its integration agenda. Officials said the bloc is focused on attracting long-term capital that supports infrastructure development, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, and industrialisation.

Through partnerships with international organisations and donor agencies, ECOWAS has launched several regional initiatives worth over €105 million in collaboration with the European Union, Germany, and Spain. These projects are aimed at strengthening peace, security, and economic integration across West Africa.

In addition, ECOWAS has been working with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on a policy framework that promotes sustainable investment in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The framework seeks to ensure that investment decisions within the bloc align with social, environmental, and governance standards — a model expected to enhance investor confidence and accountability in the region.

Officials at the forum said that sustainable investment is not just about economic gain but about building long-term value that benefits future generations. By prioritising green industries and responsible business practices, ECOWAS aims to transition West Africa into a region defined by growth, innovation, and sustainability.

Challenges and prospects

While ECOWAS’s ambitions are clear, experts at the forum acknowledged persistent challenges that must be addressed for the vision to succeed. These include poor infrastructure, fragmented policies, limited access to finance, and low levels of intra-regional trade, which currently account for less than 15 percent of total exports.

To overcome these hurdles, ECOWAS has pledged to strengthen public-private partnerships, improve trade facilitation, and enhance regional coordination. Business leaders and investors at ECOTIFE 2025 also called for stronger collaboration among member states to harmonise regulations and create a predictable investment climate.

Several stakeholders urged ECOWAS to prioritise youth employment, women’s empowerment, and digital literacy to ensure that the benefits of integration reach all segments of society.

As ECOWAS marks 50 years of regional cooperation, the Lagos forum stands as a symbol of renewed determination to transform the West African economy. By focusing on trade facilitation, innovation, and sustainable investment, the bloc is charting a new path toward self-reliance and shared prosperity.

If effectively implemented, the ECOTIFE 2025 commitments could redefine the economic future of the region — turning West Africa from a raw commodity exporter into a thriving hub for innovation, value-added production, and sustainable development. The message from Lagos was clear: the time for action is now, and the future of West Africa depends on how boldly ECOWAS turns its vision into reality.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.