Dangote Showcases Products and Unveils New Sugar Packs at Lagos International Trade Fair

By: Naija247news

Date:

As part of efforts to strengthen market presence and deepen consumer loyalty, the Pan-African industrial powerhouse, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), is set to headline the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair with an extensive showcase of its diverse product lines and innovations.

The fair opens on Friday, November 7, 2025, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, Lagos, and will feature business units under the Dangote Group, including Dangote Sugar, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Dangote Packaging, NASCON Allied Industries Plc (makers of Dangote Salt), Dangote Sinotruk Company, Dangote Fertiliser, Dangote Cement, and Gata Rice.

Exhibits at the fair will include Dangote Sugar in varying packs, Dangote Salt, Dangote Seasoning, Dangote Fertiliser, Polypropylene, Rice, and Sacks, offering visitors a comprehensive view of the conglomerate’s industrial reach.

Adding a major highlight to this year’s event, Dangote Sugar Refinery, the country’s largest sugar producer, will unveil two new sugar pack sizes — 100g sachets and 25kg bags. The launch of these packs is designed to provide affordable options for both retail consumers and industrial users navigating current economic pressures. The 100g pack is targeted at enhancing in-home consumption, while the 25kg pack marks a special milestone — the 25th anniversary of Dangote Sugar Refinery.

The new packs will be officially unveiled during “Dangote Day” at the trade fair on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

In a statement signed by Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief, Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, the company reaffirmed its commitment to continuous innovation and customer satisfaction.

“This year marks 25 years of Dangote Sugar’s existence; as such, a major overhaul of our Apapa Refinery is ongoing to further position Dangote Sugar to meet customers’ requirements, sustain delivery of premium quality products, and remain the preferred sugar refiner and brand by customers, consumers, and all stakeholders,” Chiejina said.

He noted that visitors to the Dangote pavilion would enjoy discounted prices on products and that the event offers opportunities for distributors and retailers to register and start business partnerships with the group ahead of the festive season.

The company also announced special outreach activities for students visiting the pavilion, who will receive complimentary branded stationery, including pens, pencils, erasers, and notebooks.

Speaking on the newly introduced sugar packs, Rilwan Yusuf, Head of Marketing Operations (Sales) at Dangote Sugar Refinery, said the innovation was driven by the company’s desire to meet evolving customer needs and expand market reach.

“The new Dangote Sugar packs are designed to attract volume and drive growth from the unbranded segment. They address affordability for low-income consumers and help recruit new users into the category, especially from the bottom of the pyramid,” Yusuf explained.

He added that the packs will boost brand visibility, strengthen market leadership, and support small retailers and bakeries by easing working capital constraints.

Beyond their commercial value, the packs also offer convenient options for gifts and donations, particularly during festive seasons and celebrations.

Subscribe

