LAGOS, Nov. 14 (Naija247news) – Access Holdings Plc has confirmed the vesting of 39,347,843 ordinary shares on July 1, 2025, under its Restricted Share Performance Plan (RSPP), a long-term incentive scheme aimed at rewarding sustained employee performance and strengthening staff ownership in the group.

In a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the financial services group said the vested shares were allocated across managerial and non-managerial staff. A select group of employees — including former Acting Group Managing Director Bolaji Agbede — collectively received about 69.5% of the total shares vested.

Access Holdings noted that the shares vested at a market price of ₦22.90 per unit. The RSPP allows the group to deploy up to 20% of its total annual staff emoluments toward acquiring company shares on the NGX for distribution under the plan.

According to the disclosure, the program reinforces the company’s long-term strategy of boosting employee loyalty, incentivising productivity, and aligning staff interests with shareholder value through equity ownership.

The group said the share-based plan remains central to its vision of deepening internal ownership culture and supporting long-term value creation across its subsidiaries.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.