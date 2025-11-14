Menu
Quoted Companies

Access Holdings Vests 39.3 Million Shares Under Long-Term Performance Plan

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

LAGOS, Nov. 14 (Naija247news) – Access Holdings Plc has confirmed the vesting of 39,347,843 ordinary shares on July 1, 2025, under its Restricted Share Performance Plan (RSPP), a long-term incentive scheme aimed at rewarding sustained employee performance and strengthening staff ownership in the group.

In a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the financial services group said the vested shares were allocated across managerial and non-managerial staff. A select group of employees — including former Acting Group Managing Director Bolaji Agbede — collectively received about 69.5% of the total shares vested.

Access Holdings noted that the shares vested at a market price of ₦22.90 per unit. The RSPP allows the group to deploy up to 20% of its total annual staff emoluments toward acquiring company shares on the NGX for distribution under the plan.

According to the disclosure, the program reinforces the company’s long-term strategy of boosting employee loyalty, incentivising productivity, and aligning staff interests with shareholder value through equity ownership.

The group said the share-based plan remains central to its vision of deepening internal ownership culture and supporting long-term value creation across its subsidiaries.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

OGUNCCIMA Decries Suspension of 15% Fuel Tariff, Warns of Impact on Investor Confidence in Energy Sector
Nigeria's Composite PMI Climbs to 55.4 in October, Signals Stronger Broad-Based Expansion Across Key Sectors
