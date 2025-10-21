Burning of ADC Ekiti office shows APC jittery over party’s popularity – Abdullahi

21,0CtOber 2025/Naija 247news

The Action Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the burning of its Ekiti State headquarters, alleging that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is behind the attack. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Charles Abdullahi, made this known in a statement, saying the act is a clear indication of the APC’s jitteriness over the growing popularity of the ADC in the state.

Abdullahi described the attack as “an act of political brigandage” and accused the APC of being afraid of the ADC’s growing influence in Ekiti. He noted that the ADC has been gaining traction in the state, and the APC is desperate to suppress the party’s growing popularity. “The burning of our office is a clear attempt to intimidate and silence us, but we will not be deterred,” Abdullahi said. The ADC scribe also alleged that the APC has been engaging in various acts of harassment and intimidation against opposition parties in the state, adding that the burning of the party’s office is the latest in a series of attacks. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from stakeholders, with many calling for calm and peaceful resolution to the crisis. The Ekiti State Police Command has launched an investigation into the incident and assured the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and order in the state.

The ADC has vowed to continue its campaign and mobilization efforts in Ekiti, despite the attack on its office. The party has called on its supporters to remain peaceful and law-abiding, assuring them that justice will be served.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.