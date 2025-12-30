Burna Boy Smashes Global Records as ‘I Told Them…’ Tour Becomes Highest-Grossing by an African Artiste

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, has etched his name deeper into global music history as his ‘I Told Them…’ world tour officially emerges as the highest-grossing concert tour ever by an African artiste.

Naija247news gathered that fresh data released on Monday by international analytics platform, Tourist Data, revealed that the global tour generated an impressive $30.5 million from a total of 302,801 tickets sold across 22 shows held in major cities around the world.

According to Naija247news, the historic feat places Burna Boy at the pinnacle of African live music performance, further solidifying his influence in the global entertainment space. The platform confirmed that the tour outperformed all previous Afrobeat and African-led concert tours in terms of revenue and attendance.

Naija247news understands that a major highlight of the tour was Burna Boy’s landmark performance at the London Stadium on June 29, 2024. The show recorded a staggering 58,973 attendees, making it the most-attended concert of his career to date. The event also grossed $6.147 million, setting a new record as the highest-grossing single concert by any African artiste in history.

According to Naija247news, the London Stadium concert not only marked a personal milestone for the singer but also represented a cultural moment for Afrobeats on a global scale, as tens of thousands of fans gathered to witness an African artiste headline one of Europe’s largest venues.

Tourist Data further revealed that the tour performed strongly across two major continents. Naija247news reports that Europe accounted for $15.27 million in revenue from 150,423 tickets sold, while North America generated $15.19 million from 152,378 tickets, reflecting an overall ticket sale rate of 85.82 per cent.

According to Naija247news, several venues stood out in terms of ticket sales and earnings. Burna Boy’s show at Stade de France in Paris attracted 43,881 attendees and generated over $4.52 million. In Manchester, the Co-op Live arena recorded a 100 per cent sell-out with 13,204 tickets sold, while Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena welcomed 11,839 fans with a near-capacity turnout.

Naija247news reports that Antwerp’s Sportpaleis, Chicago’s Wintrust Arena and Houston’s Toyota Center also contributed significantly to the tour’s overall success, underscoring Burna Boy’s broad international appeal and consistent drawing power across different markets.

The ‘I Told Them…’ tour, named after Burna Boy’s seventh studio album, ran from November 3, 2023, to March 9, 2024. The album and tour title were widely interpreted as a bold response to critics and industry doubters, a narrative that appears to have resonated strongly with fans worldwide.

Despite the overwhelming success, Naija247news understands that the tour period was not without controversy. The achievement came weeks after Burna Boy faced intense public criticism following a viral incident at his concert in Colorado, where he asked a couple seated in the front row to leave after they were allegedly seen sleeping during his performance.

Naija247news reports that the couple’s exit sparked mixed reactions from the audience and triggered widespread debate online, with critics accusing the singer of being disrespectful to fans. The backlash intensified after Burna Boy, during an Instagram live session, suggested that he preferred supporters who were actively engaged and had purchased tickets to attend his shows.

According to Naija247news, Burna Boy later defended his actions, likening the situation to removing a disruptive passenger from a flight or asking an inattentive student to leave a classroom. He also addressed claims that he disrespects his fans, insisting that he had been misquoted and that some of his remarks were made in jest.

The singer further expressed frustration at being treated as mere entertainment, stating that he would rather face cancellation than be disrespected on stage. Despite the controversy, the record-breaking numbers from the ‘I Told Them…’ tour suggest that Burna Boy’s global fan base remains firmly intact, as he continues to redefine the reach and commercial power of African music on the world stage.

