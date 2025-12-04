Burna Boy Pledges to Cover Funeral Costs for Children Killed in California Mass Shooting

By Naija247news Desk | December 3, 2025

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has pledged to cover the funeral expenses for all four children killed in a recent mass shooting in Stockton, California.

The Last Last singer revealed that he felt a deep emotional connection to the tragedy after hearing about it on The Breakfast Club radio show. He subsequently reached out to music executive Wack 100 and Hollywood Unlocked personality Jason Lee to offer assistance to the grieving families.

“When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke. After hearing the story on The Breakfast Club, I reached out to Wack 100 and connected with Jason Lee because no family should ever face this kind of pain alone,” Burna Boy said in a statement. “I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing.”

The 34-year-old star was particularly moved by the story of 14-year-old Amari Peterson, a student-athlete with a 3.8 GPA, whose promising life was tragically cut short.

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee praised Burna Boy’s gesture, calling it “an example of how people around the world want to help, even when they’ve never met the families impacted.”

The shooting occurred on Saturday, November 29, inside a crowded banquet hall during a children’s birthday party attended by 100 to 150 people. Four young people were killed, and 11 others were wounded. Victims identified so far include eight-year-old Maya Lupian and 21-year-old Susano Archuleta.

According to Heather Brent, spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, early indications suggest the shooting may have been “a targeted incident,” and the investigation remains active. Sheriff Patrick Withrow added, “We’re confident that this was not a random act. We’re not gonna say whether it’s gang related or not, until we have all the facts in front of us.”

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.