Burna Boy Briefly Held by Moroccan Customs Before Headlining AFCON Fan Zone Concert

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

RABAT, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) – Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy faced an unexpected delay upon arrival at a Moroccan airport just hours before he was scheduled to headline the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Fan Zone concert in Rabat.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe revealed at a recent press conference that Burna Boy was briefly held by customs over an issue involving his jewellery.

“Recently I was called to intervene because Burna Boy was stopped at the airport after customs officers noticed his heavy and beautiful gold jewellery. I intervened, and it was resolved,” Motsepe said, adding that the situation was handled amicably.

Burna Boy later performed as scheduled on January 16, headlining the AFCON Fan Zone concert. Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy also performed at the event, alongside Moroccan acts Stormy and Jaylann.