Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Burkina Faso’s Military Govt Arrests Eight European NGO Workers, Accuses Dutch Humanitarian Group of ‘Spying and Treason’

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Abuja | October 7, 2025

Burkina Faso’s military government says it has arrested eight people working for a humanitarian organisation, accusing them of espionage and treason—charges that the Dutch-based nonprofit International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO) has firmly denied.

According to Security Minister Mahamadou Sana, the eight individuals — including a French man, a French-Senegalese woman, a Czech national, a Malian, and four Burkinabe citizens — were apprehended for allegedly continuing to operate after the group was suspended for three months in July. The ban, the junta claimed, followed suspicions that INSO had been “collecting sensitive data without authorisation.”

Sana told state television that the accused staff had “continued to clandestinely or covertly conduct activities such as information collection and meetings in person or online,” even after the suspension order took effect.

He further alleged that the information gathered “was passed on to foreign powers and could be detrimental to national security and the interests of Burkina Faso.”

INSO, which is headquartered in The Hague, swiftly issued a statement rejecting the accusations. “We categorically reject the allegations about our activities in Burkina Faso,” the organisation said, adding that it remained committed to securing “the safe release of all our colleagues.”

The group explained that it gathers data solely “to help humanitarian workers operate safely” and that “the information collected is not confidential and is largely already known to the public.”

Tensions Deepen Between Burkina Faso and Western Partners

The arrests mark the latest flashpoint in the deteriorating relationship between Burkina Faso’s ruling junta and Western governments and institutions. Since Captain Ibrahim Traoré seized power in a 2022 coup, the landlocked West African nation has steadily distanced itself from France — its former colonial ruler — and other Western allies.

In recent months, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have jointly withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), forming a new bloc known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

The three countries have pivoted militarily and diplomatically toward Russia, which now provides advisory and logistical support amid worsening insurgencies.

Niger, for instance, recently nationalised a uranium mine operated by French energy giant Orano, signalling the bloc’s intention to assert control over key natural resources previously dominated by Western corporations.

Humanitarian Access Under Strain

The standoff has raised fresh concerns about the safety of humanitarian operations in the Sahel region, where millions of people face hunger, displacement, and violence from extremist groups.

INSO’s data collection networks are crucial to NGOs navigating these volatile environments, but the junta’s crackdown underscores the growing suspicion toward Western-linked institutions.

According to Human Rights Watch, both government forces and militant groups in Burkina Faso and Mali have been accused of atrocities, including mass killings, arbitrary arrests, and forced disappearances.

Despite these challenges, the juntas argue that Western interference has undermined sovereignty and fuelled instability — an argument that continues to gain traction among supporters of the new military alliances.

As the Alliance of Sahel States consolidates its break from Western influence, the line between national security and humanitarian oversight appears increasingly blurred.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Yakubu Bows Out as INEC Chairman, Cites Transition
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Yakubu Bows Out as INEC Chairman, Cites Transition

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
8, October 2025/Naija 247news Professor Mahmood Yakubu has formally stepped...

Court Challenge: Former President Jonathan’s 2027 Bid Faces Legal Hurdle

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
8, October 2025/Naija 247news A suit has been filed against...

Uche Nnaji Clarifies Resignation Amid Certificate Forgery Allegations

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
8, October 2025/Naija 247news Former Minister of Innovation, Science, and...

Betjara Redefines Online Sports Betting with Its Innovative BetBuilder Feature

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
In a major move set to transform the Nigerian...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Yakubu Bows Out as INEC Chairman, Cites Transition

Politics & Governance 0
8, October 2025/Naija 247news Professor Mahmood Yakubu has formally stepped...

Court Challenge: Former President Jonathan’s 2027 Bid Faces Legal Hurdle

Politics & Governance 0
8, October 2025/Naija 247news A suit has been filed against...

Uche Nnaji Clarifies Resignation Amid Certificate Forgery Allegations

Politics & Governance 0
8, October 2025/Naija 247news Former Minister of Innovation, Science, and...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria