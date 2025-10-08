Burkina Faso’s Military Govt Arrests Eight European NGO Workers, Accuses Dutch Humanitarian Group of ‘Spying and Treason’

Naija247news – Abuja | October 7, 2025

Burkina Faso’s military government says it has arrested eight people working for a humanitarian organisation, accusing them of espionage and treason—charges that the Dutch-based nonprofit International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO) has firmly denied.

According to Security Minister Mahamadou Sana, the eight individuals — including a French man, a French-Senegalese woman, a Czech national, a Malian, and four Burkinabe citizens — were apprehended for allegedly continuing to operate after the group was suspended for three months in July. The ban, the junta claimed, followed suspicions that INSO had been “collecting sensitive data without authorisation.”

Sana told state television that the accused staff had “continued to clandestinely or covertly conduct activities such as information collection and meetings in person or online,” even after the suspension order took effect.

He further alleged that the information gathered “was passed on to foreign powers and could be detrimental to national security and the interests of Burkina Faso.”

INSO, which is headquartered in The Hague, swiftly issued a statement rejecting the accusations. “We categorically reject the allegations about our activities in Burkina Faso,” the organisation said, adding that it remained committed to securing “the safe release of all our colleagues.”

The group explained that it gathers data solely “to help humanitarian workers operate safely” and that “the information collected is not confidential and is largely already known to the public.”

Tensions Deepen Between Burkina Faso and Western Partners

The arrests mark the latest flashpoint in the deteriorating relationship between Burkina Faso’s ruling junta and Western governments and institutions. Since Captain Ibrahim Traoré seized power in a 2022 coup, the landlocked West African nation has steadily distanced itself from France — its former colonial ruler — and other Western allies.

In recent months, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have jointly withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), forming a new bloc known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

The three countries have pivoted militarily and diplomatically toward Russia, which now provides advisory and logistical support amid worsening insurgencies.

Niger, for instance, recently nationalised a uranium mine operated by French energy giant Orano, signalling the bloc’s intention to assert control over key natural resources previously dominated by Western corporations.

Humanitarian Access Under Strain

The standoff has raised fresh concerns about the safety of humanitarian operations in the Sahel region, where millions of people face hunger, displacement, and violence from extremist groups.

INSO’s data collection networks are crucial to NGOs navigating these volatile environments, but the junta’s crackdown underscores the growing suspicion toward Western-linked institutions.

According to Human Rights Watch, both government forces and militant groups in Burkina Faso and Mali have been accused of atrocities, including mass killings, arbitrary arrests, and forced disappearances.

Despite these challenges, the juntas argue that Western interference has undermined sovereignty and fuelled instability — an argument that continues to gain traction among supporters of the new military alliances.

As the Alliance of Sahel States consolidates its break from Western influence, the line between national security and humanitarian oversight appears increasingly blurred.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.