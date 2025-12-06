Burkina Faso Moves to Reinstate Death Penalty for Treason, Terrorism, and Espionage

DAKAR, Senegal — Burkina Faso’s Council of Ministers has approved a bill to reinstate the death penalty, targeting crimes including treason, terrorism, and espionage, officials said Thursday.

Minister of Justice Edasso Rodrigue Bayala described the measure as part of reforms “to have a justice that responds to the deep aspirations of our people.” The country abolished the death penalty in 2018, but the bill must still pass parliament and receive court review before becoming law.

Amnesty International’s regional director, Marceau Sivieude, warned the move is a serious setback for human rights, especially amid ongoing crackdowns on political opponents, journalists, and activists.

Since seizing power in a 2022 military coup, Burkina Faso’s leaders have postponed elections, dissolved the independent electoral commission, and increasingly silenced media outlets, including suspensions of BBC and Voice of America, following coverage of mass killings and other abuses.

The landlocked West African nation of 23 million people continues to face a security crisis in the Sahel, with extremist groups linked to al-Qaida and ISIS fueling instability and violence. The reinstatement of the death penalty comes as the military government tightens control over the country’s political and judicial systems.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.