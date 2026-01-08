Burkina Faso Claims Côte d’Ivoire Backed Foiled Plot to Assassinate Military Leader Captain Traoré

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso has accused neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire of supporting an alleged plot to assassinate the country’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, claiming the plan was foiled just hours before it was set to be executed.

The accusation was made by Burkina Faso’s Minister of Security, Mahamadou Sana, during a late-night broadcast on Tuesday. Sana said intelligence services uncovered the conspiracy in its final hours, preventing what he described as a coordinated attempt to destabilise the government and key national institutions.

“They had planned to assassinate the head of state and then strike other key institutions, including prominent civilian figures,” Sana stated.

According to the minister, the plotters had considered two methods for the assassination: a direct armed attack on Captain Traoré or the planting of explosives at his official residence. Sana said the plan also extended to other senior military and civilian officials, suggesting an effort to cripple the state’s command structure.

He further claimed the conspirators intended to sabotage Burkina Faso’s military capabilities, including the destruction of a drone base, to weaken national defence ahead of a broader operation.

The minister pointed the finger at Burkina Faso’s former military ruler, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, alleging that he orchestrated the operation, mobilised financial resources, and recruited accomplices both inside and outside the country.

Sana accused Côte d’Ivoire of financing the plot, claiming 70 million CFA francs had been earmarked to support the operation.

Several suspects have reportedly been arrested in connection with the alleged plot. Among them is a businessman identified as Madi Sakandé, who allegedly admitted to maintaining contact with Damiba. Sana confirmed that investigations are ongoing to dismantle the network and identify all participants.

Relations between Burkina Faso and neighbouring countries have grown increasingly strained since Captain Traoré seized power in a military takeover in September 2022, which ousted Damiba. The Traoré administration has repeatedly warned of internal and external threats aimed at toppling the government.

Analysts say the accusations, if proven, could further destabilise West Africa, exacerbating tensions in the Sahel where jihadist violence, shifting alliances, and fragile governments have already created a volatile regional landscape.

Neither Damiba nor the Ivorian government has publicly responded to the allegations at the time of reporting.

As the Sahel grapples with security challenges, the latest claims underscore the delicate balance of power, regional distrust, and the high stakes of political survival in one of Africa’s most restive regions.

Reporting by David Okoroafor - Geopolitics & Foreign Affairs Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.