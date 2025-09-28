Buratai Hails Coronation of Ladoja as 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland

28, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has congratulated Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja on his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The coronation marks a significant moment in the history of Ibadanland, with Buratai describing it as a divine blessing to the Yoruba nation.

– *Historic Moment*: The coronation marks an unprecedented moment in history, with Ladoja becoming the first civilian governor in the Southwest to ascend to such a revered traditional stool.

Significance of the Coronation

The coronation of Oba Ladoja is expected to bring stability and progress to Ibadanland, with Buratai’s goodwill message underscoring the importance of unity and cooperation between the government and traditional institutions. As the 44th Olubadan, Ladoja is poised to play a crucial role in promoting the cultural heritage and values of Ibadanland.

