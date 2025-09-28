Menu
Buratai Hails Coronation of Ladoja as 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

28, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has congratulated Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja on his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The coronation marks a significant moment in the history of Ibadanland, with Buratai describing it as a divine blessing to the Yoruba nation.

Key Highlights of Buratai’s Congratulations

– Divine Blessing: Buratai believes Ladoja’s ascension to the throne is a divine blessing to the Yoruba nation, praying for the monarch’s long life, peace, and prosperity.

– Leadership Experience: He noted that Ladoja’s wealth of experience as a chemical engineer, entrepreneur, statesman, and former governor will inspire Ibadan to greater heights of development and cultural pride.

– *Historic Moment*: The coronation marks an unprecedented moment in history, with Ladoja becoming the first civilian governor in the Southwest to ascend to such a revered traditional stool.

Significance of the Coronation

The coronation of Oba Ladoja is expected to bring stability and progress to Ibadanland, with Buratai’s goodwill message underscoring the importance of unity and cooperation between the government and traditional institutions. As the 44th Olubadan, Ladoja is poised to play a crucial role in promoting the cultural heritage and values of Ibadanland.

– *Historic Moment*: The coronation marks an unprecedented moment in history, with Ladoja becoming the first civilian governor in the Southwest to ascend to such a revered traditional stool.

Significance of the Coronation

The coronation of Oba Ladoja is expected to bring stability and progress to Ibadanland, with Buratai’s goodwill message underscoring the importance of unity and cooperation between the government and traditional institutions. As the 44th Olubadan, Ladoja is poised to play a crucial role in promoting the cultural heritage and values of Ibadanland.

The coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland is a momentous occasion that warrants celebration. With Buratai’s congratulatory message, it is clear that the new monarch has the goodwill and support of key stakeholders in the state. As Ladoja embarks on his new role, Nigerians wish him wisdom, peace, and longevity on the throne .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

