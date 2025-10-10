Buhari Had So Much Confidence in Dr. Kolade – Femi Adesina

10, October 2025/Naija 247news

Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has paid a glowing tribute to the late Dr. Christopher Kolade. Adesina described Kolade as a man of impeccable character, integrity, and reliability.

A Man of Great Respect

According to Adesina, Buhari had immense respect for Kolade, often speaking highly of him. Kolade’s reputation as a man of his words and his commitment to accountability and conscience earned him admiration from many, including the former President. Adesina noted that Kolade’s passing is a significant loss to Nigeria, and his legacy will be deeply missed.

A Legacy of Integrity

Adesina’s tribute highlights Kolade’s remarkable qualities, which earned him recognition and respect from various quarters. His contributions to the nation will be remembered for a long time, and his memory will continue to inspire many.

Celebrating a Life of Service

As Nigerians mourn the loss of Dr. Kolade, his family, friends, and colleagues take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on. His impact on the lives of those he touched will be felt for generations to come, and his memory will serve as a reminder of the importance of integrity, accountability, and service to others.

In conclusion, Dr. Christopher Kolade’s passing is a loss to the nation, and his contributions will be remembered for a long time. May his legacy continue to inspire and motivate future generations.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.