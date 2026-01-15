Budget Office Clears Air on Alleged N246bn NEDC Salary Claim

Updated: Jan 15, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Budget Office of the Federation has debunked claims circulating in public space that the North East Development Commission (NEDC) operates a N246 billion salary budget, describing the allegation as misleading and rooted in a poor understanding of Nigeria’s federal budgeting process.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director-General of the Budget Office, Tanimu Yakubu, following widespread commentary on figures contained in the 2025 federal budget.

Yakubu explained that the N246.77 billion figure associated with the NEDC is a statutory lump-sum allocation presented at an aggregate level, and not a personnel-only expenditure as being claimed.

According to him, the figure reflects standard budget presentation practices under the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), especially for statutory and quasi-statutory agencies.

He noted that at the early stages of budget preparation, such agencies are often captured in bulk, with detailed breakdowns into personnel costs, overheads and capital expenditure provided later during budget defence, legislative scrutiny and implementation.

“The narrative that the NEDC exists merely to pay salaries is unfounded. It confuses technical budget presentation with spending intent, ignores the role of legislative appropriation, and overlooks project-level evidence already contained in official budget documents,” Yakubu said.

The Budget Office DG further clarified that where agencies fail to upload full internal economic breakdowns at the initial stage, allocations may temporarily appear under the Personnel Cost heading as a technical placeholder.

He stressed that this is a recognised procedural convention pending detailed submissions, legislative adjustments and approved reallocations during budget execution, adding that it should not be mistaken for actual spending intent.

Addressing concerns over the N2.70 billion capital expenditure figure cited by commentators, Yakubu said the amount resulted from adjustments approved by the National Assembly in the 2025 budget.

He disclosed that about 70 per cent of the NEDC’s capital allocation was deferred to the 2026 fiscal year based on legislative decisions on the timing and sequencing of appropriations.

According to him, the adjustment does not indicate a lack of development projects, as budget schedules attached to the appropriation clearly outline ongoing and planned interventions across the North East region.

These include agricultural and food security programmes, reconstruction of internally displaced persons camps, rehabilitation of orphanages, borehole and water supply projects, security logistics support and constituency-based initiatives.

Yakubu warned that focusing on a single budget line while ignoring supporting schedules amounts to distortion rather than proper analysis.

He said the clarification underscores the need for better public understanding of how federal budgets are structured, especially for statutory agencies with large development mandates.

While welcoming public scrutiny, the Budget Office cautioned that misinformation could undermine informed debate and accountability.

The NEDC was established to coordinate reconstruction, stabilisation and development efforts in Nigeria’s North East following years of insurgency and humanitarian crises.

President Bola Tinubu had, on December 19, 2025, presented the 2026 budget to the National Assembly, proposing a fiscal deficit of N23.85 trillion.