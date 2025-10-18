BUA Foods Cautions on Q3 2025 Results Delay Amid Internal System Changes

Naija247news reports that BUA Foods Plc has issued a formal notice of a likely delay in filing its unaudited third-quarter (Q3) financial results for 2025, shifting the original submission date from October 30 to a new target of November 14, 2025.

Naija247news gathered that the company communicated this in a corporate disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) dated September 17, 2025. The notice, signed by the Company Secretary, Oluseye Alayande, attributed the delay to internal restructuring involving a migration in its data infrastructure, an exercise which has implications on the timing of its financial reporting.

Naija247news understands that in line with regulatory compliance, BUA Foods has maintained that the closed period for trading in its shares, which commenced on October 1, 2025, will remain in effect until 24 hours after the Q3 results are made public.

The anticipated Q3 numbers are being closely watched by investors, as they could potentially reinforce the upward momentum in the company’s share price. Naija247news reports that BUA Foods’ stock has surged 56.63% year-to-date, underpinned by strong financial results in earlier quarters.

Looking back, the company delivered a robust performance in the first half of 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N276.1 billion, a 101.26% increase from N137.1 billion in H1 2024. For Q2 alone, the company posted a profit of N139.7 billion.

Turnover for the half-year period reached N912.5 billion, up from N672.3 billion in the same period last year. According to Naija247news, revenue was driven by solid performance across its product lines, bakery flour (N352 billion), fortified sugar (N303.7 billion), pasta (N96.9 billion), and non-fortified sugar (N93.7 billion).

In the corresponding nine-month period of 2024, BUA Foods had reported a pre-tax profit of N215.6 billion on revenue of N1.07 trillion. With more stable macroeconomic indicators in 2025, market analysts expect the company’s Q3 and nine-month figures to exceed last year’s performance.

In terms of stock market trends, Naija247news reports that the company’s share price began 2025 at N415 and has risen steadily, with significant momentum in Q3, gaining 37.19%. As of the week ending October 17, 2025, BUA Foods was trading at N650 per share, reflecting continued investor confidence ahead of the delayed Q3 release.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.