BUA Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu Congratulates Super Eagles, Pledges $1.5m Incentives

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Ishak Rabiu, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria following their impressive victory over Algeria, describing the triumph as a morale-boosting moment for the nation.

Naija247news reports that Rabiu, in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday, commended the players for their resilience, discipline and determination, noting that their performance lifted the spirit of Nigerians at home and abroad.

The business mogul assured the team of continued national support as they prepare for the semi-final stage of the competition, urging them to remain focused and committed to the task ahead.

To further motivate the players, Rabiu announced a financial incentive package valued at up to $1.5 million, alongside goal-based bonuses tied to their performance in the remaining matches.

According to Naija247news, Rabiu disclosed that the Super Eagles will receive a sum of $500,000 if they secure victory in the semi-final match. In addition, the team will earn a bonus of $50,000 for every goal scored during the semi-final fixture.

He added that if the Super Eagles go on to win the final, he would reward them with an additional $1 million, as well as $100,000 for each goal scored in the final match.

Rabiu encouraged the players to maintain their momentum, stressing that their performances have already made Nigerians proud and reinforced a sense of unity across the country.

“Keep making Nigeria proud,” he said, reaffirming his confidence in the team’s ability to represent the country with honour on the continental stage.

Naija247news reports that the Super Eagles’ victory over Algeria has sparked widespread celebrations across Nigeria, with fans, sports stakeholders and analysts expressing renewed optimism ahead of the semi-final clash.

As anticipation builds, many Nigerians are hopeful that the combination of strong team spirit, tactical discipline and growing support from corporate and private sector leaders will propel the Super Eagles to ultimate success in the tournament.