BRT Bus Catches Fire on Third Mainland Bridge, Causes Traffic Disruption

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

A Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle was engulfed in flames on the Third Mainland Bridge on Tuesday afternoon, disrupting traffic movement around the Adekunle axis inward Iyana Oworo.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident via its official X account, stating that the fire outbreak occurred at about 1:00 p.m. on the busy bridge corridor.

Naija247news gathered that the incident immediately affected vehicular movement along the route, which serves as a major link between Lagos Mainland and other parts of the metropolis.

According to LASTMA, emergency response efforts were promptly activated, with officers deployed to the scene to manage traffic and minimise congestion while fire suppression operations were ongoing.

“Efforts are ongoing to put out the fire, and our officers are on scene managing the traffic situation,” the agency said.

Traffic officers were seen controlling the flow of vehicles to reduce gridlock as emergency teams worked to contain the fire.

Naija247news understands that the Third Mainland Bridge is one of Lagos’ busiest transport corridors, conveying thousands of vehicles daily between the Mainland and Lagos Island. As a result, even minor disruptions along the bridge often lead to widespread congestion, spillover delays and extended travel times for commuters heading towards Iyana Oworo, Yaba and adjoining areas.

The incident has renewed concerns over the safety and maintenance of public transport vehicles, as there have been several recorded cases in recent years involving BRT buses catching fire under different circumstances. Stakeholders have repeatedly called for regular vehicle maintenance and stricter safety inspections to ensure passenger safety and prevent prolonged traffic disruptions.

Meanwhile, LASTMA disclosed that multiple traffic incidents were recorded across key roads in Lagos on Tuesday, further contributing to congestion in different corridors.

According to the agency, a road crash involving a mini bus and a Toyota Highlander occurred around 3:06 p.m. at National inward Airport Bridge, affecting vehicular movement toward Oshodi. Police officers were deployed to assess the situation while LASTMA officials managed the resulting traffic backlog.

Earlier in the day, at about 2:00 p.m., a containerised truck broke down at Okokomaiko on the main carriageway inward Iyana Iba along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway due to a battery fault. Evacuation efforts were immediately initiated, with traffic officers monitoring the situation.

At about 1:50 p.m., another incident was recorded on Ojuelegba Bridge inward Stadium, where a flatbed trailer broke down, causing traffic congestion that extended as far as Fadeyi. A tow vehicle was contacted for evacuation, while LASTMA officers managed traffic flow.

LASTMA urged motorists to exercise patience and comply with traffic directives, assuring Lagos residents that efforts were ongoing to restore smooth traffic movement across affected corridors.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.