Brooklyn Beckham Tells Parents to Communicate Only Through Lawyers as Family Rift Deepens

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly instructed his parents, Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, to communicate with him exclusively through legal representatives, marking a significant escalation in the long-running family rift.

According to multiple media reports, the 26-year-old actor and photographer issued a formal notice late last summer requesting that all future correspondence be routed through lawyers. He also reportedly asked his parents to refrain from tagging him or attempting to contact him publicly on social media.

The development comes months after visible signs of estrangement emerged. Brooklyn notably skipped his father’s 50th birthday celebrations, a move widely interpreted as confirmation of tensions within the family. Shortly afterward, he was reported to have blocked his parents and his brothers, Romeo and Cruz Beckham, on Instagram.

Tabloids claim the blocking occurred days after Victoria Beckham liked one of Brooklyn’s social media posts, an action said to have violated the terms of the legal instruction.

A source quoted by Metro said the move left the family deeply hurt. “She can’t understand why Brooklyn would make the decision to block her, David, and his brothers. Cruz and Romeo are just as hurt by it, and it feels like Brooklyn has truly cut them out of his life,” the source said.

In late December, Victoria reportedly made a quiet attempt at reconciliation by engaging with Brooklyn’s posts. Over the New Year, Sir David shared a photo of himself with his eldest son, writing, “I love you all so much,” which Victoria reshared with a heart emoji. Sources say the gestures were not reciprocated.

Media reports suggest the legal boundary was set after Brooklyn became frustrated with what he viewed as public outreach rather than private communication. A source told The Sun that the move was intended to encourage reconciliation away from public scrutiny.

“People think Brooklyn was just being difficult when he blocked his parents. The reality is that he issued them with a letter asking for all communication to go via lawyers only, and wanted to make amends privately, not publicly,” the source said.

Another report claimed Sir David was advised that any contact should be channelled through the family’s legal representatives.

Brooklyn has also reportedly rejected claims that he is acting under the influence or control of his wife, Nicola Peltz, insisting through intermediaries that the decisions are entirely his own.

Despite the strained relationship with his parents, Brooklyn is said to remain in contact with his grandparents on both sides of the family, maintaining those relationships quietly to avoid further tension.

Speculation over the origins of the family fallout dates back to Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding, when reports surfaced that Nicola chose not to wear a Victoria Beckham design. Further rumours in 2025 linked the rift to unresolved personal and social dynamics, though no official statements have been made.

Brooklyn has since missed several major milestones in his father’s life, including his 50th birthday celebrations, knighthood ceremony, and induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025. His attendance at upcoming public events remains uncertain despite living in Los Angeles.

Sources close to the family insist that reconciliation efforts will continue behind the scenes.

“David and Victoria will never give up trying to secure a reconciliation with their son,” an insider told the Mirror. “But if it happens, it will be away from prying eyes and done privately.”