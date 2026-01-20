Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Silence on Family Feud, Says He Won’t Reconcile with Parents

Updated: Jan 20, 2026
Emman Tochi
By Emman Tochi

London, Jan. 20, 2026 (Naija247news) – Brooklyn Beckham has publicly addressed the long-rumoured feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, declaring that he has no plans to reconcile and is standing up for himself for the first time.

In a lengthy Instagram statement shared on Monday, the 26-year-old said he had kept family matters private for years but felt compelled to speak out after his parents reportedly went to the press.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” Brooklyn wrote. “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family through performative social media posts, family events, and inauthentic relationships.”

Brooklyn also alleged that David and Victoria attempted to interfere with his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz, including pressuring him over his name rights and undermining the couple during wedding preparations. He recalled that Victoria allegedly withdrew from designing Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute, and that family tensions even disrupted his first dance at the 2022 Palm Beach wedding.

“My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation,” he added. “All we want is peace, privacy, and happiness for us and our future family.”

L-R) Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2023. (Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham )
Brooklyn further criticised his parents for prioritising public image and brand endorsements over family support. He claimed the family’s expectations forced him to participate in events and photo opportunities at the expense of his own professional commitments and personal convictions.

The Beckhams have not publicly responded to Brooklyn’s statement.

