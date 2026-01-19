Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 2026 (Naija247news) — The Nigerian equities market sustained its bullish momentum in the third trading week of 2026, recording another strong performance as renewed investor confidence and broad-based sectoral participation lifted market indicators.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) closed the week at 166,129.50 points, representing a 2.36 per cent week-on-week (WoW) increase, underscoring the market’s positive start to the year. The rally pushed the year-to-date (YtD) return higher to 6.76 per cent, reinforcing optimism among domestic and foreign investors.

Market capitalization expanded by 2.48 per cent, rising to ₦106.35 trillion from ₦103.78 trillion in the previous week. This translates to an approximate ₦2.58 trillion addition to market value, reflecting strong accumulation across key sectors.

Strong Market Breadth and Trading Activity

Market breadth remained decisively positive, with 80 advancing stocks against 17 decliners, yielding an advance-to-decline ratio of 4.71x. This wide margin highlights the depth of the rally and suggests that gains were not limited to a handful of large-cap stocks.

Trading activity also intensified during the week, signaling increased investor participation. Total deals, volume, and value traded rose by 6.59 per cent, 11.74 per cent, and 40.44 per cent WoW, respectively. By the close of trading, a total of 4.62 billion shares, valued at ₦130.94 billion, had exchanged hands across 166,129 deals, reflecting heightened positioning by market participants.

Sectoral Performance: Oil & Gas Leads

Sectoral indices largely mirrored the upbeat sentiment. The Oil and Gas sector led the gainers, advancing by 5.71 per cent WoW, supported by renewed interest in energy stocks. The Banking sector followed with a 3.45 per cent gain, buoyed by expectations of improved earnings and balance-sheet strength.

The Commodity sector rose by 2.98 per cent, while Insurance stocks added 1.78 per cent, reflecting selective accumulation. The Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods sectors also closed the week in positive territory, posting gains of 1.59 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively.

Top Gainers and Losers

At the individual stock level, performance was mixed but largely positive. NCR topped the gainers’ chart with a remarkable 60.8 per cent appreciation, followed by SCOA (+59.4%), DEAPCAP (+48.7%), JAIZBANK (+45.7%), and OMATEK (+38.3%), driven by strong buying interest and speculative positioning.

On the downside, IKEJAHOTEL led the laggards with a 12.4 per cent decline. Other notable losers included AUSTINLAZ (-9.2%), ETERNA (-7.7%), UNIVINSURE (-7.7%), and EUNISELL (-7.6%), reflecting sustained sell pressure and profit-taking in those counters.

Market Outlook

Looking ahead, analysts expect the Nigerian equities market to maintain a positive bias in the near term, supported by solid market breadth, improving liquidity, and strengthening investor sentiment. The broad-based nature of recent gains suggests healthy participation across sectors, particularly in fundamentally strong and undervalued stocks.

While intermittent profit-taking may emerge following the recent rally, overall sentiment is expected to remain supportive, reinforced by the market’s favorable year-to-date performance and growing confidence in the outlook for corporate earnings and macroeconomic stability.

Barring significant shocks, the NGX appears poised to sustain its upward trajectory as investors continue to position for medium- to long-term gains.