Britain Should Recolonise and Sanitize Nigeria – Buba Galadima

A northern political figure and chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has caused a stir by suggesting that Nigeria may need to be re-colonised by Britain to restore order, security, and good governance.

In an interview with AIT on Monday, Galadima warned that the Nigerian government has failed across all sectors, including security, agriculture, rule of law, and democratic accountability, pushing the nation to the brink of collapse. “If they can’t secure this country, then let them ask Britain to come back and colonise us,” he said. “They should come back, sanitise the country, enforce the rule of law, teach us democracy, and stop corruption.”

Galadima also addressed the challenges of vote-buying amid widespread poverty, urging Nigerians to reject small handouts during elections. “It’s very simple; don’t take their N200 and their Indomie,” he said. When asked about the difficulties of refusing vote inducements in the face of poverty, he responded bluntly: “Then take it and suffer. I’m not concerned with what is happening.”

A veteran political actor, Galadima stressed that citizens themselves must take responsibility for repeatedly choosing poor leaders. He also highlighted the deteriorating state of agriculture in the country. Despite insecurity in the North forcing thousands of farmers off their lands, Galadima said he continues to work his farm. “If I stay at home, I die of hunger. If I go to the farm, maybe I survive,” he said.

He criticised the current administration for undermining local agriculture while enriching importers. “Even farming has been destroyed by this government. They’ve opened the borders for massive importation. A bag of beans is N25,000. How many must a farmer sell to buy one bag of fertilizer?” he asked.

On national security, Galadima painted a grim picture, warning that even Abuja could become vulnerable if bandits coordinated attacks. “At the rate we are going, if bandits coordinate among themselves, they can take over Abuja,” he said. “If 500 motorcycles with three bandits on each come from Kaduna, Lokoja, and Keffi, what military unit will stop them?”

He also weighed in on the controversial cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, noting Gumi’s military background while dismissing the idea that he should act as a government negotiator. “The right thing doesn’t bring money into pockets,” Galadima said. While he disagrees with some of Gumi’s positions, he described him as a Nigerian offering an alternative perspective to the government’s failing approach.

Taking a swipe at Nigeria’s political class, Galadima stressed that truth often comes from critics rather than allies. “From sycophants and bootlickers, you will never hear the truth,” he said.

Galadima concluded by calling for radical measures, including the potential deployment of foreign mercenaries, if the government remains unwilling or unable to tackle banditry, corruption, and institutional collapse. “Does it matter whether it is a blue man, a black man, or a yellow man who brings peace and puts food on your table? I am patriotic. That’s why I have the guts to say this,” he stated.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.