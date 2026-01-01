Bright future awaits Nigeria in 2026, beyond — Afenifere Leader Fasoranti

Lagos, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – Chief Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere, has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s prospects in 2026 and beyond, calling for continued resilience, hope, and national development.

In his New Year message to Nigerians on Wednesday, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi, the nonagenarian congratulated Nigerians for navigating the challenges of 2025 and thanked God for the opportunity to witness the new year.

“Without doubt, every year comes with its own challenges. The year 2025 was not an exception. We thank the Almighty God for seeing us through the year and for counting us among those starting 2026. We have hope that we shall achieve much within the year and live beyond it by God’s grace,” Fasoranti said.

He noted that 2025 ended on a more positive note for Nigeria compared to 2024, pointing to improvements in the economy and security, and a renewed sense of socio-economic hope under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The economy looked up going by certain indices. Security also improved towards the end of the year compared to the same period in the previous year. At the socio-economic level, hope was re-engendered in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Fasoranti said.

Reflecting on his earlier declaration during Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary in October 2025, he reiterated confidence that the country would soon become one that its citizens could be proud of.

“Yes, although Nigeria has faced and is still facing challenges, there is a strong prospect that the nation will overcome them and come out stronger very soon by the grace of God,” he said.

Fasoranti said his optimism was anchored on the determination of the Federal Government under President Tinubu, the resilience of Nigerians, the country’s abundant resources, and divine mercy.

“We believe that the positive impacts of the Tinubu administration’s policies are already being felt and that more concrete effects will manifest in the New Year,” he added.

While felicitating with Nigerians on the occasion of the New Year, Fasoranti urged the government to intensify efforts at securing lives and property and to decisively tackle terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping across the country. He also called for policies that would further enhance the well-being of the people.

He enjoined Nigerians to remain hopeful, highlighting ongoing initiatives such as the establishment of state police and greater autonomy for local government councils as measures capable of improving security and strengthening governance at the grassroots.

“These initiatives, when fully implemented, will enhance security and promote good governance across the country,” Fasoranti said.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.