BRICS Naval Drills Begin off South Africa Amid Rising Global Tensions

NEW DELHI, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) –Joint naval drills involving key members of the BRICS bloc — including China, Russia and Iran — have commenced off South Africa’s coast, underscoring the group’s growing geopolitical assertiveness amid escalating global maritime tensions and deepening friction with the United States.

The weeklong exercises, dubbed “Will for Peace 2026,” began on Saturday in Simon’s Town, a strategic naval hub where the Indian Ocean meets the Atlantic. The drills are being led by China and include maritime rescue operations, strike simulations and technical exchanges, according to China’s Ministry of National Defence.

South Africa, the current chair of BRICS, described the exercises as a necessary response to an increasingly volatile global security environment, particularly threats to shipping lanes and maritime commerce.

Participants and Scope

China and Iran each deployed destroyers, Russia and the United Arab Emirates sent corvettes, while South Africa contributed a mid-sized frigate. Brazilian, Egyptian, Indonesian and Ethiopian delegations are participating as observers, South African officials confirmed.

At the opening ceremony, South Africa’s joint task force commander, Captain Nndwakhulu Thomas Thamaha, said the drills went beyond routine military cooperation.

“This is more than a naval exercise; it is a statement of intent,” Thamaha said. “In an increasingly complex maritime environment, cooperation is not optional — it is essential.”

South African defence officials framed the manoeuvres as a “BRICS Plus” initiative — an expanded format designed to engage emerging partners beyond the bloc’s original membership. All BRICS nations were invited, officials said.

Iran formally joined BRICS in 2024, alongside Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, marking a significant expansion of the bloc’s geopolitical footprint.

Why the Drills Matter

While South Africa has previously conducted naval exercises with China and Russia, the current drills come at a particularly sensitive moment in global geopolitics.

They began just days after the United States seized a Venezuela-linked Russian oil tanker in the North Atlantic for allegedly violating Western sanctions. The seizure followed a dramatic U.S. military operation that abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from Caracas — an action President Donald Trump described as part of Washington’s plan to “run” Venezuela and exploit its oil reserves.

The Trump administration has also issued military threats against Iran and other countries, while escalating tensions with Cuba, Colombia and even the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland.

Against this backdrop, analysts say the BRICS naval drills send a deliberate signal of strategic alignment among countries increasingly positioned in opposition to U.S. dominance.

Trump and BRICS

President Trump has repeatedly accused BRICS nations of pursuing “anti-American” agendas. Since returning to office in January 2025, he has threatened the bloc with punitive trade measures, including an additional 10 percent tariff on member states.

“When I heard about this group from BRICS, six countries basically, I hit them very, very hard,” Trump said last July. “If they ever really form in a meaningful way, it will end very quickly.”

In a joint statement last year, BRICS leaders criticised the rise of unilateral tariffs and condemned military strikes on Iran — a pointed rebuke widely interpreted as directed at Washington.

Why India and Brazil Opted Out

Despite being founding members, India and Brazil declined to participate in the drills, exposing internal divisions within the bloc.

Brazil opted for observer status, while India stayed away entirely — a decision analysts attribute to New Delhi’s increasingly strained relations with Washington.

The U.S. has imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, with reports suggesting a proposed increase to as much as 500 percent. India’s continued purchase of Russian oil has been a major flashpoint, and Washington recently withdrew from the India-led International Solar Alliance.

“For India, this is about balancing ties with the U.S.,” said Harsh Pant, a geopolitical analyst at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi. “BRICS is not a military alliance, and these wargames are not really part of its original mandate.”

Pant added that New Delhi is wary of BRICS drifting away from its foundational economic focus toward a military posture that could further antagonise Washington.

Risks for South Africa

Hosting the drills is likely to further strain South Africa’s already fragile relationship with the United States. Trump has imposed 30 percent tariffs on South African exports and sharply criticised Pretoria’s decision to bring a genocide case against Israel — a key U.S. ally — at the International Court of Justice.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the White House last May in an attempt to repair ties, Trump falsely claimed white South African farmers were being systematically killed — an allegation rejected by Ramaphosa and all major South African political parties.

Domestically, Ramaphosa’s government also faces criticism from coalition partner Democratic Alliance (DA), which accused BRICS of dragging South Africa into global power struggles.

“BRICS has no defensive mandate or shared military doctrine,” DA spokesperson Chris Hattingh said, describing the exercises as turning South Africa into “a pawn in the power games of rogue states.”

A Bloc at a Crossroads

While BRICS remains officially an economic and development-focused partnership, the Will for Peace 2026 drills highlight growing tensions over its future direction — and whether it is evolving into a strategic counterweight to Western military and economic power.

For now, analysts say the exercises reflect more symbolism than substance. But in an era of deepening global rivalry, even symbolism carries weight.