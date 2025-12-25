BREAKING: Trump Announces U.S. Airstrikes on ISIL Targets in Northwest Nigeria

Abuja, Dec. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – The United States has launched what President Donald Trump described as a “powerful and deadly strike” against suspected ISIL (ISIS) militants in northwest Nigeria, marking one of Washington’s most direct military actions in the country in recent years.

In a late-night post shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the operation was carried out under his direct command as Commander-in-Chief, targeting fighters responsible for attacks that, according to him, led to the killing of “primarily innocent Christians at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!”

The U.S. president did not disclose the exact location of the strike, casualty figures, or whether the Nigerian government had been notified prior to the operation. Nigerian security authorities have also yet to issue an official statement confirming the incident or its operational details.

While U.S. intelligence agencies have previously warned about the expansion of IS-linked factions across the Lake Chad Basin and parts of northern Nigeria, direct airstrikes on Nigerian soil remain highly sensitive, especially in the absence of publicly acknowledged bilateral approval. Analysts note that such unilateral action — if confirmed — could spark diplomatic debate over sovereignty, counterterrorism cooperation, and rules of engagement between Abuja and Washington.

The development comes amid rising insecurity across northwestern states, where banditry, extremist infiltration, and mass killings continue to escalate despite ongoing military operations. Christian communities in Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger and parts of Katsina have in particular reported repeated attacks in recent months.

Further details on the scope of the strike, operational partners, and potential civilian impact are still emerging.

This is a developing story. Naija247news will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.