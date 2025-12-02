BREAKING: Tinubu nominates ex-CDS Christopher Musa as defence minister

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Christopher Gwabin Musa as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence.

Tinubu announced the nomination in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, stating that Musa is to replace Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who resigned from the position on Monday.

More to come….

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.