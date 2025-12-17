BREAKING: Skypower Express Cessna 172 Crash-Lands at Owerri Airport, Four Hospitalised

Owerri, Dec. 16, 2025 – The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has confirmed an accident involving a Cessna 172 aircraft operated by Skypower Express at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State.

According to a statement by Mrs. Bimbo Oladeji, NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, all four occupants of the aircraft were hospitalised following the incident.

The aircraft, registration number 5N-ASR, was en route from Kaduna International Airport to Port Harcourt International Airport when the crew declared an in-flight emergency and diverted to Owerri.

The crash occurred around 8:00 pm on Tuesday during the aircraft’s approach to Runway 17, where it crash-landed and somersaulted. Emergency response services were immediately activated, and no post-crash fire was reported.

“Flight operations at the airport were not disrupted, as the runway remained active with other aircraft taking off safely after the incident,” Oladeji said.

The Director-General of NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., stated that the bureau had activated its investigation protocols.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the management of Skypower Express and are relieved that no fatalities have been reported so far. Our team is coordinating with relevant authorities to secure the site, and further information will be released as the investigation progresses,” he said.

Both the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had not commented on the incident at the time of reporting.

Efforts are ongoing to recover and evacuate the damaged aircraft from the crash site to enable a detailed examination of the wreckage.