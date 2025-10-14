BREAKING: Shell Commits $2bn to New Offshore Gas Project in Nigeria’s OML 144

Naija247news reports that Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), a subsidiary of global energy giant Shell plc, has announced a final investment decision (FID) on a major offshore gas development project in Nigeria.

Naija247news gathered that the project, known as the HI gas field, is located in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 144, a shallow offshore block off Nigeria’s coastline. The investment, made in partnership with indigenous energy firm Sunlink Energies and Resources Limited, is valued at $2 billion.

According to Naija247news, the decision marks a significant milestone for Nigeria’s energy sector, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the country’s offshore hydrocarbon potential amid ongoing reforms in the oil and gas industry.

Shell’s investment in the HI gas project is part of a broader strategy to expand its gas portfolio in Nigeria and support the country’s efforts to increase domestic gas production and exports.

Naija247news understands that the HI field development will focus on tapping into Nigeria’s vast gas reserves to enhance energy security, stimulate industrial growth, and create new job opportunities across the sector.

The project is also expected to align with the Nigerian government’s Decade of Gas initiative, which seeks to harness natural gas as a transition fuel and a catalyst for economic transformation.

Naija247news reports that the involvement of Sunlink Energies as a local partner also underscores the growing role of indigenous companies in major upstream operations, in line with Nigeria’s local content policy under the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Industry experts who spoke with Naija247news noted that the $2 billion investment signals a major step forward for offshore gas development in Nigeria, especially as international oil companies shift focus toward cleaner energy sources and gas monetization.

Further technical and operational details on the timeline and production targets for the HI gas project are expected to be released in the coming months.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.