BREAKING: Senegal Defeats Morocco 1-0 to Claim 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Title

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Senegal has been crowned champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating hosts Morocco 1-0 in a dramatic and tension-filled final.

The winning goal came in the 94th minute, when Pape Gueye found the net, sealing Senegal’s triumph in a match overshadowed by controversy and an on-field protest.

Drama on the Pitch

Earlier in the match, Senegal saw a goal disallowed, sparking visible frustration among the players. Tensions escalated when the referee awarded a penalty to Morocco, prompting the Senegalese squad to walk off the pitch in protest.

Match officials intervened, temporarily halting play to restore order. After a tense pause, Senegal returned to the field. Morocco subsequently missed the penalty, leaving the scoreline unchanged, before Gueye’s late strike secured victory for the West African side.

Fan and Pundit Reactions

The final quickly became a hot topic of debate among fans and sports analysts. The disallowed goal and controversial penalty decision highlighted the intensity of the contest and the emotional stakes for both teams.

Senegal’s victory marks another milestone in the nation’s footballing history, with players and supporters celebrating a hard-fought triumph amid one of AFCON’s most dramatic finals in recent memory.