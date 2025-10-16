BREAKING: Senate Screens INEC Chairman-Designate Amupitan

The Senate on Wednesday commenced the screening of Prof. Joash Amupitan, the newly nominated Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a critical step toward his confirmation to oversee Nigeria’s electoral body.

Prof. Amupitan arrived at the National Assembly complex in the company of dignitaries, including the Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, exchanging pleasantries with Senators before entering the Red Chamber.

At around 12:50 p.m., he was ushered into the Senate chamber by Senator Abubakar Lado, the Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters (Senate), and seated ahead of the screening session. Entry was made possible after Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), moved to set aside Order 12, allowing non-Senators into the chamber—a motion seconded by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South).

Senate President Godswill Akpabio welcomed Amupitan, his family, and well-wishers, commending their presence. He also confirmed that the nominee had been cleared by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, with no criminal records.

The formal screening began at 12:55 p.m., during which Senators outlined procedures for assessing the nominee’s qualifications, vision, and plans for INEC.

Background and Credentials

Prof. Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Jos, was nominated by President Bola Tinubu to succeed Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who resigned earlier this year.

Recognized for his expertise in constitutional and international law, Amupitan’s appointment has generated interest among civil society groups and political stakeholders, some of whom have urged institutional reforms to enhance INEC’s independence, transparency, and efficiency.

⚖️ Focus of the Screening

During the session, the Senate is expected to probe the nominee on:

His vision for credible elections

Plans for institutional reforms within INEC

Strategies for leveraging technology to improve Nigeria’s electoral process

If confirmed, Prof. Amupitan will oversee preparations for off-cycle governorship elections and begin groundwork for the 2027 general elections, which will be a major test of Nigeria’s electoral system.

🌐 National and Political Significance

Amupitan’s confirmation is being closely watched. Experts note that INEC’s leadership plays a pivotal role in strengthening democracy, promoting electoral integrity, and ensuring fair political competition. As Nigeria approaches the 2027 elections, his approach to electoral reforms, technology adoption, and institutional independence will shape public confidence in the voting process.

Civil society groups have emphasized that the INEC chairman must balance political neutrality with efficient administration, while fostering a transparent framework that reduces electoral malpractice.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.