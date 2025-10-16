BREAKING: Senate Confirms Prof. Joash Amupitan SAN as INEC Chairman

By Naija247news Political Desk | October 16, 2025

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday confirmed Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan SAN as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following a three-hour screening session at the Hallowed Chamber.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced that Amupitan was approved unanimously, without any dissenting voice, urging him to “carry on his job where votes will count” as he assumes leadership of Nigeria’s electoral body.

Screening Highlights

During the rigorous screening exercise, Senators queried the nominee extensively on his legal experience, electoral reform vision, and commitment to credible elections. Amupitan reassured lawmakers that he was not legal counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 Presidential Electoral Petition, asserting that the law reports for those cases are publicly available for verification.

He further promised to strengthen logistics and security measures within INEC, including the use of cloned materials to safeguard election integrity. On voter engagement, Amupitan emphasized that aggressive voter education would form a key part of his mandate, ensuring that citizens are well-informed ahead of future elections.

“Once confirmed, I will ensure elections are conducted where the losers congratulate the winners for the country’s growth and development,” Amupitan said, highlighting his commitment to transparency and peaceful democratic processes.

Security Clearances

Akpabio informed Senators that Amupitan had been fully cleared by multiple security agencies. This included vetting and fingerprinting by the National Security Adviser (NSA), clearance by the Department of State Services (DSS), and confirmation from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) that he has no criminal records.

The nominee’s entry into the Senate chamber at 12:50 pm was facilitated after the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), moved that Order 12 be suspended to allow strangers into the chamber—a motion seconded by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South).

Presidential Nomination

President Bola Tinubu had formally submitted Amupitan’s nomination to the Senate earlier in the week, in line with Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). In his letter, Tinubu expressed hope that the Senate would consider and confirm the nominee expeditiously, attaching Amupitan’s curriculum vitae for reference.

The President’s letter read in part:

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Professor Joash Amupitan, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Attached is his curriculum vitae, while hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the appointment of the nominee in its usual expeditious manner.”

Moving Forward

With confirmation, Prof. Amupitan inherits a commission tasked with preparing for off-cycle governorship elections and laying the groundwork for the 2027 general elections. Lawmakers expressed optimism that his leadership would bring renewed credibility to Nigeria’s electoral processes, particularly in areas of voter education, materials security, and adherence to constitutional provisions.

Observers note that his tenure begins at a crucial time when calls for electoral reform and stronger institutional independence are intensifying, with civil society groups urging INEC to enhance transparency, curb electoral malpractice, and ensure free and fair polls.

The Senate’s swift confirmation signals bipartisan confidence in Amupitan’s ability to lead INEC, with the unanimous vote reinforcing the expectation that elections under his leadership will be credible, transparent, and peaceful.

As he assumes office, all eyes will be on how Amupitan balances the logistical, security, and political challengesfacing Nigeria’s electoral landscape, ensuring that democracy remains robust and inclusive for the nation’s over 230 million citizens.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.