BREAKING: Security Operatives Disperse Omoyele Sowore-Led #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Protest in Abuja

By Naija247news Political Desk | October 21, 2025 | Abuja

A joint detachment of defence and security operatives on Monday morning forcefully dispersed protesters led by activist and Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore during a demonstration demanding the immediate release of detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu in the Maitama area of Abuja.

The protesters, which included Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s lead counsel, and several civil rights advocates, had gathered near the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) headquarters chanting solidarity songs and slogans such as “Free Nnamdi Kanu Now!” before the protest was abruptly halted.

Eyewitnesses told Naija247news that the demonstration, which began peacefully, turned chaotic when armed personnel comprising soldiers, police officers, and intelligence operatives moved in to disperse the crowd.

“They started warning us not to chant again, then suddenly, we heard gunshots and everyone started running,” said one protester who requested anonymity. “Teargas was fired, and many people ran into nearby streets for safety.”

Shortly before the dispersal, Sowore could be heard addressing the security operatives, urging restraint and warning against the use of teargas or live ammunition. Within minutes, sounds of gunfire reportedly rang out, and the protesters were forced to flee the area.

Videos circulating on social media show demonstrators coughing and shielding their faces from teargas fumes as police vehicles and armed officers moved in to clear the road.

As of the time of filing this report, it remains unclear whether there were any arrests or injuries during the incident. The Federal Capital Territory Police Command and the Department of State Services (DSS) have not yet issued official statements regarding the operation.

The protest is part of a wider civil campaign calling on the Nigerian government to comply with multiple court rulings ordering Nnamdi Kanu’s release from prolonged detention by the Department of State Services since 2021.

Civil society groups and pro-democracy activists have criticized what they describe as “persistent disobedience to judicial orders” and “state intolerance for peaceful assembly.”

Legal analyst and human rights advocate, Barrister Ejimakor, has consistently maintained that Kanu’s continued detention is “a constitutional violation and an affront to Nigeria’s rule of law obligations.”

More updates are expected as the situation develops in Abuja.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.