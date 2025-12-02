BREAKING: Police, DSS Officers Continue School Runs and Personal Tasks for VIPs Despite Presidential Withdrawal Directive

Fresh field observations in Abuja and Lagos suggest that the presidential directive to withdraw police and Department of State Services (DSS) personnel from VIP protection duties may not be fully implemented. Despite assurances from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, that VIP protection units have been scaled down, monitors report that officers remain engaged in unofficial tasks, including school runs and personal errands for politically exposed persons and senior government officials.

Investigators moving through key districts during peak hours noted that police and DSS operatives continue to accompany family members of VIPs on personal movements, ferry children to and from schools, and perform other non-security duties. These practices were particularly visible around popular schools and high-profile residential areas in both cities.

“It is no longer about VIP escorts in the usual sense,” said one observer. “Police officers and DSS operatives are still being used for school runs, personal errands, and movements that have nothing to do with official security. Anyone living in Abuja or Lagos during school hours sees it daily. It is an open secret.”

Critics of the implementation argue that for the public to believe the withdrawal is genuine, there must be verifiable measures. They suggest that citizens should be encouraged to submit videos or photographs of officers engaged in personal escort duties, describing such evidence as the only credible measure of compliance.

“Ask Nigerians to take photos or short clips of any officer escorting VIPs, picking up their kids, or carrying out personal errands. Let citizens submit these anonymously. Then we will see the real level of compliance,” said a concerned resident. “Announcements alone cannot hide the reality. Walk around Abuja or Lagos at peak hours, and you will see the same armed escorts, the same school-run convoys, and the same misuse of state security resources. Nothing has changed.”

Monitors touring Abuja observed that the bulk of the VIP escorts on Tuesday morning and afternoon were engaged in school runs for children of senior officials and prominent businesspeople. “Nigeria is a joke,” one citizen remarked, expressing frustration at the gap between policy and practice. Observers warn that unless enforcement is visible and substantial, the police and DSS will continue to be perceived as institutions serving VIP comfort rather than national security.

“Real reform will only start when actions match statements, not when press releases try to paint a picture that Nigerians can clearly see is not happening around them,” one local monitor emphasized.

Background

The directive to withdraw police officers from VIP protection duties was issued by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on November 23, 2025, during a high-level security meeting in Abuja that included the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; IGP Kayode Egbetokun; and DSS Director-General Tosin Adeola Ajayi. Under the new arrangement, VIPs seeking protection are expected to request personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Following the presidential instruction, the Nigerian Police Force issued a nationwide order instructing that any officer providing personal security to VIPs would face immediate arrest. A confidential police wireless message, dated November 30, 2025, and obtained by SaharaReporters, directed all state commands, specialised units, and VIP protection teams to enforce the policy strictly.

The withdrawal forms part of President Tinubu’s broader effort to strengthen national policing, particularly in remote areas where limited manpower has hindered the protection of communities. However, current observations suggest that, despite policy pronouncements, officers remain heavily involved in private duties for VIP families, raising questions about compliance and accountability.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.