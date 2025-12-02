BREAKING: Kidnappers Demand N500 Million for Pastor, Worshippers Abducted in Kogi Church Raid

Authorities in Kogi State are investigating the abduction of a church pastor and several worshippers following a violent raid on the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area, on Sunday morning, November 30, 2025.

Sources close to the pastor’s family revealed that the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N500 million for the safe release of the victims. The pastor, popularly known as Orlando, and an unconfirmed number of church members were seized during the assault, which reportedly involved armed bandits operating in the area.

While official negotiations have not been confirmed, security operatives are actively monitoring the situation. In response to the attack, the Kogi State Government has deployed both aerial and ground units to the scene, with a helicopter and anti-kidnapping personnel seen combing the area in pursuit of the assailants. Video footage shared on social media by Egbe Emekun Parrot and credited to Olusegun Iselaiye shows the state-deployed forces conducting search operations.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, condemned the attack as “deeply disturbing and unacceptable.” In a statement from Lokoja, he described the incident as sad and unfortunate and confirmed that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of all abducted individuals.

Fanwo added that the perpetrators may have been hiding in the community or surrounding bushes for several days prior to the attack. He urged residents to be vigilant, noting that failure to report suspicious activity could put more lives at risk. “Worshipping in the bush without security in this era, just a few weeks after worshippers were abducted from a church in Kwara State, is not ideal. We all need to be security conscious and volunteer intelligence,” the commissioner stated.

The statement emphasized that the Kogi State Government, in collaboration with Yagba West Local Government authorities, has been making concerted efforts to combat criminal activities in the area, which is known for its border proximity and vulnerability to armed raids.

Security agencies are reportedly coordinating intelligence and search operations as they work to ensure the safe return of the pastor and worshippers.

