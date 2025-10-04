Menu
BREAKING: “I Have No Business Competing With Lagos” — Governor Alex Otti Responds to Demolition of Igbo Businesses

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has issued a bold response to the Lagos State Government over the recent wave of demolitions affecting businesses largely owned by Igbo traders in Lagos.

Speaking in Aba during a press briefing on Friday, Otti said he has no business competing with Lagos, stressing that his administration’s focus is far beyond regional politics. According to the governor, his ultimate vision is to elevate Aba into a globally recognized commercial hub, likening its future to that of Dubai and China.

“I have no business with Lagos, I’m not competing with Lagos. My competition is with China and Dubai. By the time I’m done with Aba, Lagos will look like a village,” Otti said, in a statement that is already making waves across social and political circles.

The fiery remarks come amid growing outrage over the demolition of shops and properties in Lagos, actions many critics say are targeted at businesses owned by Igbos. While Lagos authorities argue that the demolitions are part of urban renewal efforts, opponents claim the move is both discriminatory and economically harmful.

Governor Otti, however, made it clear that his administration is taking a different approach to governance, emphasizing inclusive growth and support for traders, artisans, and manufacturers.

“While some governments are busy pulling down shops and frustrating traders, we are building up. We are focused on transforming Aba into Africa’s Dubai, a hub for innovation, production, and commerce,” he added.

Since assuming office, Governor Otti has launched several initiatives aimed at revitalizing Aba’s infrastructure, improving ease of doing business, and restoring the city’s long-lost industrial glory. Projects like road rehabilitation, smart city plans, and the Aba Power Project are being highlighted as cornerstones of his administration’s commitment to economic transformation.

Observers say his stance could intensify the growing regional discourse about inclusivity, economic empowerment, and governance priorities in Nigeria.

The statement has since sparked strong reactions on social media, with many praising Otti for standing up for his people and championing a forward-thinking vision for Abia State and the South-East region at large.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

