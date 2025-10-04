Menu
Breaking: Church of England Appoints First Female Archbishop of Canterbury After 1,400 Years of Male Leadership

Lagos, Oct. 3, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Church of England has appointed its first-ever female Archbishop of Canterbury, shattering more than 1,400 years of male leadership in the Anglican Communion.

Former top British nurse Sarah Mullally was formally installed on Friday as the denomination’s highest-ranking cleric by a church synod, marking a new era of leadership in one of the world’s most influential Protestant churches.

Women priests were first ordained in the Church of England in 1994, but it was not until reforms in 2014 that they were allowed to occupy senior leadership positions.

Mullally, who previously rose to the position of Chief Nursing Officer of England, joined the clergy in 2002 and went on to serve as Bishop of Crediton and later as Bishop of London, the third most senior role in the Church. She is widely respected for her pastoral inclusiveness and has been a strong advocate for prayers and blessings for same-sex couples.

Her appointment follows the resignation of her predecessor, Archbishop Justin Welby, who stepped down in November after an inquiry found he ignored multiple warnings about a pastor accused of decades-long child sexual abuse.

The Church’s second-ranking cleric, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, who temporarily assumed leadership duties, also faced criticism following a BBC investigation that revealed he allowed a priest with a history of abuse allegations to remain in ministry.

While Mullally’s promotion has been hailed as historic, it has also sparked resistance among conservative Anglican leaders, particularly across Africa, where opposition to female clerical leadership and same-sex blessings remains strong. The influential GAFCON coalition described the appointment as evidence that the Church of England had “relinquished its authority to lead.”

The Church of England, founded in 1534 by King Henry VIII’s break from the Vatican, remains one of the most prominent voices in global Christianity. The British monarch serves as its formal head, while the Archbishop of Canterbury functions as its spiritual leader.

